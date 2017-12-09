Israel Must Act Wisely to Protect Its Citizens While Keeping the Peace

Israel’s government and army had plenty of time to prepare for the consequences of the U.S. president’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. It was obvious to anyone with a brain that such an explosive announcement could not go by without an Arab response in general and a Palestinian response in particular. The Trump administration also recognized the potential for damage, and asked the government to curb the celebrations.

But Israel, which is behaving as if it had won renewed recognition of its right to exist, doesn’t know the meaning of restraint. Its cabinet ministers certainly don’t: They pulled out their best rhetoric and clichés to describe the magnitude of this development.

Despite its intensity on Friday, the response of Palestinians and their leaders suggests that Israel’s fears of a new intifada were exaggerated. But the response from this point on will largely depend on how Israel reacts to unrest and demonstrations. As Israel knows full well, the higher the number of casualties in such clashes, the higher the potential for danger.

Israel’s weekend airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which killed two Palestinians, are an example of the way that violence snowballs. This is not the time to settle accounts with Hamas and other Palestinian organizations, nor is it the time for unnecessary muscle-flexing. Rather, it is the time to consider discreet measures to protect Israeli communities near the border with Gaza and to keep the peace in Jerusalem.

If Israel views the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as an important political achievement, it must not replace it with a brutal military campaign which will merely prove the claims of those who oppose recognition. The Palestinian reaction in this case has a specific political context that must not be ignored. For just as the Israeli public and its leadership view Trump’s announcement as a dramatic, even historic, turning point in the U.S. position on Jerusalem, the Palestinian and Arab publics view it as a painful political blow that cannot be allowed to pass quietly.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

Therefore, the effect of Trump’s decision cannot be judged solely by the response of the Palestinian street, the calls for violence by the leadership of Hamas or the aggressive statements by Palestinian leaders in the West Bank and by Arab heads of state. Political and military wisdom is needed to calm things down and prepare for the next diplomatic steps, whether in the international arena or in leveraging Trump’s announcement to revive the peace process.

The prime minister must move now to signal that Trump’s announcement will not be “orphaned,” and that he intends to adopt all of its components, including recognizing the two-state solution, discussing the borders of the state in general and those of Jerusalem in particular, and guaranteeing freedom of worship on the Temple Mount.

The above article is Haaretz’s lead editorial, as published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.