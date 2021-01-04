Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Editorial |

The World’s Oldest Crime

Haaretz.
Haaretz Editorial
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A prostitute photographed in Tel Aviv, 2010.
A prostitute photographed in Tel Aviv, 2010.Credit: ASAblanca / Getty Images
Haaretz.
Haaretz Editorial

Tags:

Comments