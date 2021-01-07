Haaretz Cartoon

Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Amos BidermanPublished at 00:46Get email notification for articles from Amos Biderman FollowPublished at 00:46Share in WhatsApp Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Zen ReadPrint article Amos BidermanPublished at 00:46Get email notification for articles from Amos Biderman FollowPublished at 00:46 Open gallery viewHaaretz CartoonCredit: Amos BidermanCommentsIn the NewsIn the NewsCOVIDLockdownVaccineIran - BidenJon OssoffGeorgia - NetanyahuQatarThis Is Trump’s Legacy Ossoff's Georgia Win Will Make Jewish History Geologists Solve Archaeological Mystery About Early Farmers in Israel Israel Is Leading the World in Vaccinations. There Are Downsides to That as Well Iran Is Amassing Bargaining Chips Ahead of the Biden Presidency Covid-19 Makes City Life Less Attractive? Not in Tel AvivPromoted content