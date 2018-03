Haaretz illustration: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau seen rushing to his wife and son as they discuss decisions on state affairs.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is alleged to have made decisions during his tenure based on requests by his wife and son, and speculations have arisen that recordings in possession of his former confiant-turned state's evidence Nir Hefetz will shed light on the matter in the police investigation.

