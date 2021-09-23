Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Amos BidermanSep. 23, 2021 12:24 AMGet email notification for articles from Amos Biderman FollowSep. 23, 2021 12:24 AMShare in Twitter Share in Facebook SaveSave article to reading listSend in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail SaveSave article to reading list Zen ReadPrint article Amos BidermanSep. 23, 2021 12:24 AMGet email notification for articles from Amos Biderman FollowSep. 23, 2021 12:24 AM Open gallery viewHaaretz Cartoon, September 23, 2021Credit: Amos BidermanCommentsIn the NewsIn the NewsDems - Iron DomeIran nuclearCOVID IsraelUnvaccinatedNetanyahu - BidenSweden - IsraelBen & Jerry'sA Real Alarm Haaretz Cartoon Missing Uri Avnery, a Warrior for Peace. If Only We Had Listened to You More This Life-saving COVID Drug Has Arrived in Israel. Who Will Get It First? Israel’s Anti-vaxxers Have Completely Lost It Real Estate in Israel: Where to Invest and How?Promoted content