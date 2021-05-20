Haaretz Cartoon

Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Eran WolkowskiMay. 20, 2021 11:18 PMGet email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowMay. 20, 2021 11:18 PMShare in WhatsApp Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Zen ReadPrint article Eran WolkowskiMay. 20, 2021 11:18 PMGet email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowMay. 20, 2021 11:18 PM Open gallery viewHaaretz Cartoon, 21 May 2021Credit: Eran WolkowskiCommentsIn the NewsIn the NewsGaza cease-fireBidenDemocrats - IsraelIran - nuclear talksNetanyahu and HamasGaza bombsEurovision - IsraelHaaretz Cartoon Israel Agrees to Mutual Cease-fire With Hamas 'Without Any Conditions' Thousands Attend Funeral of Arab Teen Allegedly Killed by Israeli Police As Pogroms Targeted Aleppo's Jews, My Family Made a Dangerous Choice: To Flee When Romania Traded Jews for Pigs Special Supplement: Israeli Innovation in 2021Promoted content