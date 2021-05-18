Haaretz Cartoon

Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Eran WolkowskiMay. 18, 2021 11:45 PMGet email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowMay. 18, 2021 11:45 PMShare in WhatsApp Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Zen ReadPrint article Eran WolkowskiMay. 18, 2021 11:45 PMGet email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowMay. 18, 2021 11:45 PM Open gallery viewHaaretz cartoon, May 19, 2021.Credit: Eran WolkowskiCommentsIn the NewsIn the NewsGaza escalationBiden - cease-fireFailed warGaza towersWest BankSynagogueDrone interceptedHaaretz Cartoon Top Democrat Changes Course, Will Not Request Hold on U.S. Arms Sale to Israel Two Thai Workers Are the Latest Foreign Casualties of Gaza Rocket Fire Biden's Wasting His Precious Time on Israel-Palestine, and That Can't Make Him Happy Biden Is Wasting His Precious Time on Israel-Palestine, and That Can't Make Him Happy Israel Demolished Tower Blocks in Gaza. Here's What They Housed Special Supplement: Israeli Innovation in 2021Promoted content