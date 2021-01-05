Haaretz Cartoon

Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Eran WolkowskiPublished at 23:27Get email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowPublished at 23:27Share in WhatsApp Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Zen ReadPrint article Eran WolkowskiPublished at 23:27Get email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowPublished at 23:27 Open gallery viewHaaretz cartoon, January 6, 2021.Credit: Eran WolkowskiCommentsIn the NewsIn the NewsQatarCOVIDModernaVaccineNetanyahu - HamasNSOCrusaders - IsraelQatar Showed Force Can Actually Bring Peace in the Middle East Israel's Cabinet Approves Stricter COVID Lockdown, Closing Schools and Workplaces Coronavirus Israel Live: Cabinet Approves Stricter Lockdown, Closing Schools and Workplaces At Least Fifth of Israeli Second-wave COVID Deaths Were Preventable, Study Finds So Netanyahu, Who’s a Hamas Collaborator Now? Vast Cache of Stolen Antiquities Found in Central Israel Vast Cache of Stolen Antiquities Found in Huge Raid in Central Israel Covid-19 Makes City Life Less Attractive? Not in Tel AvivPromoted content