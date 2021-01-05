Haaretz Cartoon

Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Amos BidermanPublished at 00:28Get email notification for articles from Amos Biderman FollowPublished at 00:28Share in WhatsApp Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Zen ReadPrint article Amos BidermanPublished at 00:28Get email notification for articles from Amos Biderman FollowPublished at 00:28 Open gallery viewAmos BidermanCredit: Amos BidermanCommentsIn the NewsIn the NewsCOVIDQatarVaccineElection OverdoseCrusaders - IsraelPopulation challenge'Trapped energy'How Israel and Antisemitism Helped Shape Georgia's High-stake Senate Race Israeli Soccer Fed Fears Unknown UAE Sheikh Is a Front Man for Dubious Figures Why My Haredi Community Can't, and Won't, Deal With Sex Abusers Five Critical Questions Will Determine if the Vaccine or the Virus Wins Five Critical Questions Will Determine if the Vaccine or the Virus Wins in Israel Crusader-era Siege Ramp Protecting Israeli City From the Desert Crusader-era Siege Ramp Protected Israeli City From the Desert for a Thousand Years Covid-19 Makes City Life Less Attractive? Not in Tel AvivPromoted content