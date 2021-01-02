Haaretz Cartoon

Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Tamar BlumenfeldPublished at 23:28Published at 23:28Share in WhatsApp Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Zen ReadPrint article Tamar BlumenfeldPublished at 23:28Published at 23:28 Open gallery viewHaaretz CartoonCredit: Tamar BlumenfeldCommentsIn the NewsIn the NewsCOVIDVaccinationMorocco - IsraelArchaeology 2020Earliest writingUnit 81Evolution'I'm No Longer Part of the Jewish Collective. Erase Me' Holocaust, Militarism and Machiavelli's Advice: How Fear Took Over Israel Jewish Society Is a Lot More Christian Than We Think Gaza Project, Defense Deals and Young Millionaires: The UAE's Movers and Shakers Gaza Projects and Israeli Defense Deals: Meet the UAE's Young Movers and Shakers A Shady Israeli Intel Genius, His Cyber-spy Van and Million-dollar Deals Covid-19 Makes City Life Less Attractive? Not in Tel AvivPromoted content