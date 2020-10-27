Haaretz Cartoon

Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Eran WolkowskiPublished at 23:15Get email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowPublished at 23:15Share in WhatsApp Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Zen ReadPrint article Eran WolkowskiPublished at 23:15Get email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowPublished at 23:15 Open gallery viewHaaretz cartoonCredit: Eran WolkowskiCommentsIn The NewsTop NewsCOVIDVirus czarIslamic ArtBlack CubeTrumpBidenU.S. election‘Iranian’ Meddling in U.S. Election Shows New Skills. But Is It Really Iran? Two Years After Massacre, Pittsburgh Jews Fear Far-Right Violence - and Blame Trump How Hominins Predating Humankind Doomed the Crusaders at the Battle of Hattin Gantz: 'Positive Voices' in Lebanon Speaking of Peace With Israel If Biden and Democrats Win, Netanyahu Morphs From Asset to Liability This Israeli Fashion Brand Is Bringing Palestinian Embroidery to the World’s Top Stores