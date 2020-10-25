Haaretz Cartoon

Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Amos BidermanPublished at 23:20Get email notification for articles from Amos Biderman FollowPublished at 23:20Share in WhatsApp Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Zen ReadPrint article Amos BidermanPublished at 23:20Get email notification for articles from Amos Biderman FollowPublished at 23:20 Open gallery viewHaaretz cartoon, October 26, 2020.Credit: Amos BidermanCommentsIn The NewsTop NewsF-35 - NetanyahuSudan - IsraelCOVIDLockdownErdoganIslamic ArtBorat 2Now on Display at the Jerusalem Museum for Islamic Art: Selloff Nearly Half of Americans Unfamiliar With the Term ‘Antisemitism,’ Survey Reveals How Israel's String of Peace Deals Triggered a Mideast Arms Race I Love My Haredi Community. But Our Persecution Complex Is Killing Us Donald Trump and Orthodox Jews Share No Values at All Erdogan Is Planning a New World Order in Which Turkey Is the Rising Star