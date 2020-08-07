Haaretz cartoon

Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Eran WolkowskiPublished at 00:46Get email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowPublished at 00:46Share in WhatsApp Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail Zen ReadPrint article Eran WolkowskiPublished at 00:46Get email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowPublished at 00:46 Open gallery viewHaaretz cartoon Credit: Eran WolkowskiCommentsIn The NewsIn The NewsBeirut blastCOVID-19Netanyahu's 'Air Force 1'HezbollahShockwavesEgypt - HebrewMossadIran Arms Embargo: The Quiet Battle of Superpowers Threatening the Nuclear Deal Lebanon’s Economy Was in Tatters. Then Came the Beirut Disaster From Rabin's Assassination to Eichmann Trial: Thousands of Files Missing From Israel's State Archive Israel Is in Shock, in a Sickening Show of Hypocrisy Mossad and Israel Change Course on Libya Netanyahu May Have Just Kicked Off His New Election Campaign