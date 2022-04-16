Haaretz Cartoon

Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Moran SharirApr. 16, 2022Get email notification for articles from Moran Sharir FollowApr. 16, 2022Share in Twitter Share in Facebook SaveSave article to reading listSend in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail SaveSave article to reading list Zen ReadPrint article Moran SharirApr. 16, 2022Get email notification for articles from Moran Sharir FollowApr. 16, 2022 Open gallery viewCommentsIn the NewsIn the NewsRussia - LapidRussia - envoyServiceUkraine - TuckerSharm el-SheikhRussian Missile Strikes Repored in Ukraine's Lviv, Considered a Safe Haven So Far Ukraine’s Sinking of the Moskva Encapsulates the War – but Won't Decide It Mired in Ukraine, Russia Swaps Out Its Forces in Syria for Iranians Iran Will Target Israel's 'Heart' if It Acts 'Against Our Nation,' Raisi Says Iran Will Target Israel's 'Heart' if It Acts 'Against Our Nation,' President Raisi Says Two Palestinians Wounded in Israeli Military Raid in Jenin Area A Seaside Luxury Oasis Near Metropolitan Tel Aviv Paid by Hi-Yam