Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon | Haaretz Cartoon Eran WolkowskiFeb. 12, 2022 11:02 PMGet email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowFeb. 12, 2022 11:02 PMShare in Twitter Share in Facebook SaveSave article to reading listSend in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail SaveSave article to reading list Zen ReadPrint article Eran WolkowskiFeb. 12, 2022 11:02 PMGet email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowFeb. 12, 2022 11:02 PM Open gallery viewHaaretz CartoonCredit: Eran WolkowskiCommentsIn the NewsIn the NewsBidenPutin - UkraineErdogan - RussiaUkraine - IsraelJ.K. RowlingSudan - IsraelSome Like It Hot. Why Do Israelis Like It Hotter? Israel Urges Its Citizens to Leave Ukraine as Fears of Russian Invasion Grow Prosecution to Declare Whether Pegasus Spyware Was Planted in Netanyahu Probe Ukraine, Iran, Taiwan: Biden's Perfect Storm? Putin May Still Decide Cost of Ukraine War Is Too High IMPROVATE: A New Standard for International Conventions Paid by IMPROVATE