Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Amos BidermanFeb. 7, 2022 1:06 AMGet email notification for articles from Amos Biderman FollowFeb. 7, 2022 1:06 AMShare in Twitter Share in Facebook SaveSave article to reading listSend in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail SaveSave article to reading list Zen ReadPrint article Amos BidermanFeb. 7, 2022 1:06 AMGet email notification for articles from Amos Biderman FollowFeb. 7, 2022 1:06 AM Open gallery viewHaaretz Cartoon, February 7, 2022.Credit: Amos BidermanCommentsIn the NewsIn the NewsIndiaBedouin‘Suspicion’Missing linkIsrael - ChinaPegasus - NetanyahuPolice Reportedly Used Pegasus Against Netanyahu's Family, Protest Leaders Police Reportedly Used Pegasus Spyware Against Netanyahu's Family, Protest Leaders Israel Army, Police Say the Other Is Responsible for Dealing With Settler Violence Israeli Army and Police Shift Responsibility to One Another as Settler Violence Continues Charges Are Pressed in Just 4% of Settler Violence Cases Haaretz Cartoon Arabs Shouldn’t Hold the Whip Over the ultra-Orthodox IMPROVATE: A New Standard for International Conventions Paid by IMPROVATE