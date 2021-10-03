Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Amos BidermanOct. 3, 2021 11:47 PMGet email notification for articles from Amos Biderman FollowOct. 3, 2021 11:47 PMShare in Twitter Share in Facebook SaveSave article to reading listSend in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail SaveSave article to reading list Zen ReadPrint article Amos BidermanOct. 3, 2021 11:47 PMGet email notification for articles from Amos Biderman FollowOct. 3, 2021 11:47 PM Open gallery viewHaaretz cartoon.Credit: Amos BidermanCommentsIn the NewsIn the NewsNew COVID policyGreen PassU.S. ConsulateAfrikanersCandiruIsraeli-Arab surgeonTel AvivIsrael's Shin Bet, Military Will Have Limited Role in Fighting Arab Crime Israel's Shin Bet, Military Will Have Limited Role in Fighting Arab Crime, Sources Say Haaretz Cartoon Israel's COVID Cabinet Rejects Easing Restrictions Amid Waning Infections Meretz MKs to Abbas: We Will Block 'Steps on the Ground' to Kill Two-state Solution Meretz Ministers Meet Abbas: We Will Block 'Steps on the Ground' to Kill Two-state Solution Israel Is Promoting Urban Renewal. But Some Will Pay a Hefty Price "Rehovot Is One of Israel’s Most Sought After Cities for Investment"Promoted content