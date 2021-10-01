Haaretz Cartoon

Opinion | Haaretz CartoonHaaretz Cartoon Eran WolkowskiOct. 1, 2021 10:29 AMGet email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowOct. 1, 2021 10:29 AMShare in Twitter Share in Facebook SaveSave article to reading listSend in e-mailSend in e-mail Share in Facebook Share in Twitter Send in e-mailSend in e-mail SaveSave article to reading list Zen ReadPrint article Eran WolkowskiOct. 1, 2021 10:29 AMGet email notification for articles from Eran Wolkowski FollowOct. 1, 2021 10:29 AM Open gallery viewCredit: Eran WolkowskiCommentsIn the NewsIn the NewsUnvaccinatedMyocarditisGreen PassIsrael - BahrainAfrikaners - IsraelSettler attackTop intel officerHaaretz Cartoon U.S. White Supremacist Gets Life Sentence for 2019 Passover Synagogue Shooting Israel’s Other Epidemic: Violence in Arab Community Threatens Entire Country Bennett Wanted to Teach Health Officials a Lesson, but His Odd UN Rebuke Backfired Bennett Wanted to Teach Israel's Health Officials a Lesson, but His Odd UN Rebuke Backfired Top Israeli Intel Officer Goes Where No One's Gone Before. And It's All on Amazon Top Israeli Intel Officer Goes Where No One's Gone Before. And You Can Find It on Amazon "Rehovot Is One of Israel’s Most Sought After Cities for Investment"Promoted content