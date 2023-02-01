Protests Alone Won’t Stop Bibi's Coup

Israel's elite Sayeret Matkal unit was ordered to destroy a device that endangered the country, and its members are thoroughly discussing their plans. The path to destroying the device is laden with danger and the device’s makers are prepared to defend it from every side. The unit’s commander tells his soldiers, “The device will be destroyed, but we don’t yet know how.”

Military analogies aren’t always appropriate to civilian life. But here, the analogy is obvious, because we too have received an order, from the authors of the Declaration of Independence, to destroy a device that endangers our country. Our target must be clearly defined – to stop the coup, block every possible route to its success, even if our path is full of pitfalls.

The kind of thinking I’m proposing is different from the conventional thinking shared by many people today – “we’ll protest, demonstrate, surround the Knesset with a sea of opponents, and then we’ll tell ourselves we did everything we could, but to our shame, we failed.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid tried to deal with this land mine by saying that when the center-left returns to power, it will repeal all these edicts. Nothing could be more ridiculous. The overturning of our system of government, the destruction of the legal system, the sanctification of public corruption by ministerial lawyers, who will henceforth be called “the legal advisers representing them” – all this is likely to be irreversible.

Once the land is thoroughly corrupted, once government corporations and ministries are infested with conformist rightists and judges are chosen by the Kohelet Policy Forum, the coup will be almost irreversible. Consequently, we must mobilize every possible effort to end the revolution now. What seems difficult to do today will be impossible tomorrow.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu understands this. He knows his government is approaching security, diplomatic and economic crossroads that will undermine its status among the public. That is why he told the businesspeople and economists with whom he met that Justice Minister Yariv Levin is open to dialogue, but without changing the legislation’s timetable.

This dialogue is nothing but dialogue for appearances’ sake. He doesn’t actually want it. He’s simply trying to buy the time he needs to carry out his coup against our system of government.

At least twice, Israel has experienced massive protests that didn’t succeed in changing anything – the settlers’ protests against the evacuation of the Gaza Strip settlements in 2005 and the social justice protests of 2011. One ran into the powerful political alliance between the left and then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon; the other fell for the lies of then-premier Netanyahu, who feared it greatly, to the point that he rushed to redeem soldier Gilad Shalit from captivity and set up the Trajtenberg Committee to produce a plan to solve the issues that sparked to the protests. The committee’s recommendations were never implemented, but the wind went out of the protesters’ sails.

Open gallery view A protester in a tent on Rothschild Boulevard at the height of Israel's social justice protests in the summer of 2011. Credit: Moti Milrod

This time, the protests are more sweeping. The masses are certain that the battle now taking place is an existential one waged against an imminent threat of the country deteriorating before their eyes, and they are fighting a front comprised of disconnected ultra-Orthodox parties, delusional messianists and a Likud party whose character has changed utterly.

Sayeret Matkal finds ways to deal with well-protected devices. Stopping a coup against our system of government is harder, because it is happening in a country that still has laws, public order and an elected parliament – though it is now completely controlled by the right.

Nevertheless, this coup won’t succeed if we create the right combination of powerful protests and acts of civil disobedience, coupled with creative action in the Knesset itself. We must keep in mind that the goal isn’t salving our conscience, but stopping the worst thing of all from happening.