Israel's Governing Mafia Took Out One of Its Fiercest Critics

The mafia took down Avi Himi. There was an urgent need to take care of him after he came out with all his might against the regime coup the mafia is promoting to extricate its two leaders from the clutches of the law. Himi was the head of the Israel Bar Association; he gave interviews to Haaretz and spoke at mass rallies. He repeatedly declared that Israel would not turn into a dictatorship.

The mafia urgently needed to remove him for two reasons well-known since the dawn of the history of crime organizations: the need to neutralize a direct threat, and the need to send a clear message to anyone considering the possibility of also opposing the mafia’s rule. In the past, this was done by an explosive device attached to a car, or with a masked assassin. Now they use an “investigative report” presented by TV anchor Ayala Hasson. Confirmation of a killing and abuse of the corpse is done by mouthpieces, the panelists in her studio, as well as by useful [female] idiots in a [feminist] camp that always volunteers to turn the other cheek to the crime organization.

Hasson has established a fortified outpost in the studios of TV Channel 13, overseeing from there a daily propaganda edition in the service of the mafia. When the so-called government of change was established, Hasson consistently trumpeted “exposures” about take-away deliveries to the home of the Bennett family, constantly promulgating lies about the costs of security arrangements at Bennett’s house in Ra’anana, arrangements that were actually demanded by the Shin Bet security service. She outdid herself in reporting on toilet seats at the home of Gideon Sa’ar, who was interior minister under Benjamin Netanyahu. Now she’s switched from toilet seats to masturbation, having the gall to preach with pathos to Haaretz.

Himi is finished. It took less than a week. Anyone who thinks the timing, urgency and cruelty stem from some coincidence or from journalistic principles is either naïve, or worse, playing innocent. His story will be clarified. Himi says this was a consensual act, part of a consensual relationship that had lasted for years. He is willing to take a polygraph test. One wonders if Hasson will take him up on the offer. Perhaps former minister Haim Ramon, who was convicted of sexual misconduct, will attach the electrodes. Himi will have to give an accounting to his wife and children, not to the morality police of Labor MKs Merav Michaeli and Naama Lazimi.

The important lesson, for anyone who so far has refused to face reality, relates to the way the mafia operates: It has no pity. They have well-organized files prepared for the day they’re needed. They have senior propagandists who were planted, in the guise of journalists, in the news divisions of legitimate media outlets (TV Channels 12 and 13, Radio 103 FM). They also have a private TV channel, the Netanyahu family’s legacy channel. It operates liked closed-circuit TV, providing a livelihood for dozens of mouthpieces who echo the daily talking points they receive, pouncing like a pack of rabid hyenas on the victim whose turn it is, like Himi, to be thrown into the arena.

The mafia did this to Benny Gantz when its rule was under direct threat. Suddenly, it seemed that the “Iranians” had broken into his cellphone and found some embarrassing material. There never was a satisfactory explanation for the question of why, just before it was time to decide, Gantz suddenly flipped and joined the crime organization, unless you consider his statements that “Israel comes before anything else” or “there’s a corona pandemic” as satisfactory.

They have been trying for years to do this to Gideon Sa’ar and Ehud Barak, and to anyone who doesn’t yield to them. They threatened prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari just like they do in Sicily. They delved into her pergola and the apartment she split in two, demonstrating and threatening her outside her home, waging a smear campaign against her son. They sent a rabble to demonstrate under the window of the bereaved Farkash family. They mocked the burns on the face of journalist Amnon Abramovich, a wartime hero; the mocked the ears of journalist Guy Peleg and the eyebrows of journalist Moshe Nussbaum.

They make the lives of investigative reporters, commentators and journalists covering the Netanyahu cases a living hell. They crushed Himi, who called their enterprise “a machine of poison,” but this is too lenient and timid an expression. It’s a terror machine.