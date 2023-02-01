Blame Neoliberalism – of the Right and ‘Left’

Last week, I attended a digital media conference sponsored by Reichman University and watched from the audience the new communications minister, Shlomo Karhi – youthful in appearance, tall and thin, dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and fashionable red tie. He sat in his chair with back straight but with no apparent signs of tension. He seemed even relaxed, as he spoke nicely about his plans to dismantle the public broadcasting corporation and Army Radio.

But what was most interesting about his appearance at the conference was the false bottom in his remarks: Beneath his nationalistic-messianic ideology, a different ideology altogether was hiding. This alternative ideology, which accounted for 95 percent of the time he spoke, was actually a neoliberal hodgepodge about privatization for the public good.

In fact, the minister said, the broadcasting councils are “communist.” He wants to design a “harmonious” program to open up the market and distribute the money the corporation now gets among different entities (or “players” as he called them, using economic jargon). As an example, Karhi offered this: There’s no reason why the corporation should be broadcasting the “Kupa Rashit” television series. Instead of the public funding, the program’s budget should be paid for by advertising from private companies selling their wares in the supermarket.

This freedom of choice, as he put it – or to be more precise, freedom of the consumer to choose – will benefit the public. That is how he and the elected government will give back to the public the free market and true democratic freedoms that had been taken from them, he said.

And what about the billionaires who exercise a tight grip over the media? Is he concerned that this phenomenon will only grow worse? No and again no, said Karhi. The rich will do as they want and the public will do as it wants. That said, Karhi failed to mention that his education was subsidized by the state and that his children go to subsidized yeshivas.

At this stage of the proceedings I got a little lost in my thoughts. They carried me to the research of Wendy Brown, for example, who showed with other researchers like Thomas Piketty and Naomi Klein that neoliberal ideology, which seeks to eliminate regulation and other barriers to business, eliminates social rights and in trying to take the politics out of economic policy, crushes democracy. In other words, democracy cedes its true essence of equality and human rights. Instead, it is capital that decides who gets to appear on the public stage and who rules, who will get justice in the courts and who will have a decent life, or any life at all.

What is most troubling about the neoliberal horse that the populist anti-liberals now in power are riding is that it is the same horse as the liberals of the left ride. They share the same saddle, that is, they share the same ideological system and the same language.

The hope of the liberal camp, as expressed many times, is that the neoliberal horse will throw the fascist bully off its back. This manifested itself in the wave of hope and support directed at the banks and big corporations when they announced that they would boycott those who boycott others because of one identity or another. But this is a forlorn hope. The neoliberal horse feels it belongs to the fascists no less than it belongs to the liberals.

More than that, neoliberalism produces discrimination and social division no less than any fascism. Neoliberalism is more successful than fascism at hiding the ills it causes because it presents the economic order as a force of nature, something that can’t be debated because that is how it should be.

The “achievements” of Israeli neoliberalism have been huge differences in work conditions between those in high-tech and its appendages and all the rest; the inability of those earning the average wage to subsist with dignity; too much time spent at work at the expense of family life and at a psychological cost; housing prices based on inherited capital and debt; a depleted educational system; mental health, welfare and support systems drained of money; a cumbersome bureaucracy that prevents people from exercising rights; a worn-out healthcare system, and so on.

Make no mistake, this is a list of state crimes of many years against the vast majority of the people here today, ones that are as evident to the upper deciles of the left-wing elite as they are to the right. This is where the center-left’s blind spot becomes evident and illustrates the sad lack of any alternative to Israeli populism.

We know that the dismantling of government institutions as we’re seeing now is the result of the many decades Israelis have pushed the Palestinians and the occupation to the back of their consciousness. But this is only one leg of the insane specter known as the collapse of Israeli democracy. The other leg, which the center-left does not really talk about, is the suppression of fundamental equality among the citizens of this country.

Open gallery view Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher in documentary footage from 'Shadow World.' Credit: Courtesy Yes Docu

This inequality is historic, shaped politically since the 1970s by Israeli governments of both the right and the left employing the imported Anglo-Saxon neoliberalism of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.

The privatization of everything that moves for the benefit of a few wealthy families, and the transformation of housing and education into resources accessible to less and less of the population, sowed a field that populist politics has harvested with joy. That field could and should have been the basis for rage and mass demonstrations because it’s been hard to see a future in Israel for a long time – far longer than the time that has passed since Yariv Levin’s speech about changing the legal system.