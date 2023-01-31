U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the Israeli government as if it were a foreign occupier that had descended on Israel and was alien to both Israel’s values and universal principles of democracy. He evidently wasn’t impressed by the fact that the Israeli sovereign is posing as an enlightened ruler that derives its legitimacy from the public’s support and whose every action is carried out legally.

In contrast to the military occupation of the West Bank, where the general in charge of the area is the sovereign who runs the occupied territory via military orders, in Israel, the government has replaced orders with laws, thereby wrapping itself in a nice-looking semblance of democracy. But this is just puppet theater – playacting that a real debate over the wording of the laws is being held, playacting that the government is listening seriously to the views of legal advisers in general and the attorney general in particular, playacting that the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee is enabling a real dialogue with opponents of the laws, playacting that due consideration is being given to the views of the “minority” that won 47 percent of the votes.

The leaders of Israel’s revolution both make the laws and implement them, and they will soon be the judges as well, once they finish creating a Supreme Court and a legal system in their own image. Later, our unified military will also be dismantled into political militias like the ones that exist in Iraq and Lebanon. And it will all be legal, of course.

That’s because Israel is becoming a single country with two different systems. One will be a display window, a façade of a law-abiding state. The second will be a state of laws that corrupt democracy, an Israeli Tammany Hall in which a minister who’s a criminal will be pardoned, a criminal defendant is dictating the laws that will save him from jail and members of the governing coalition are leading the parade, beating their tin drums.

“One country – two systems” is what China promised Hong Kong after Britain returned the island to Chinese control. The original intent was to leave Hong Kong as an autonomous democracy under the rule of the Chinese dictatorship. But it never could have worked.

The hundreds of thousands of demonstrators who flooded Hong Kong’s streets in 2019 to protest a Chinese law that allowed Hong Kong residents to be deported to China made it clear that there was an unbridgeable gap. The ouster of four members of parliament, bypassing both the law and the constitution, proved the demonstrators’ arguments.

After that, all the members of parliament’s democratic bloc decided to resign, hoping to thereby deny legitimacy to China’s “legal” move. And China did withdraw the law that allowed “rebellious” members of parliament to be ousted. But it imposed a system of even more oppressive laws.

In Israel, too, the Chinese system might well work. Even now, bills are being considered that would lead to Arab Knesset members being ousted on various pretexts related to security and patriotism. But in contrast to the democratic bloc in Hong Kong, whose members handed in their keys, roughly half of all MKs – the ones who are still trying to thwart the legal pogrom – continue to grant legitimacy to the tyranny of the mob through the very fact that they attend Knesset hearings and votes, as if this weren’t a rigged game.

These lovers of democracy ought to look in the mirror and realize that their vocal opposition in Knesset committees and plenary sessions only bolsters the façade of democracy, and they are thereby participating in its destruction. The liberal democratic bloc can and should take a much more daring step – resigning from the Knesset immediately rather than clinging to the excuse that these are the rules of the democratic game. People who voted for the democratic bloc didn’t send their representatives to the Knesset so they would become statists serving as decorations for this unbridled festival of thugs and even grant licenses to the bulldozer drivers and demolition experts who have risen up against the state.

These are not the rules of the “democratic game,” in which the losing side is obligated to understand and accept the other side’s agenda. This is a brutal, illegitimate, immoral and undemocratic occupation.