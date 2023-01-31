When Israel’s Arab Citizens Turn to The Hague

Some have already pointed out that the cabinet resolution, which imposes far-reaching sanctions following the Palestinian appeal to the International Criminal Court, reflects the fact that no one can deny that Israel violates international law in its conduct in the occupied territories. On the other hand, the claim that such violations are prevalent in the state’s treatment of its Palestinian citizens is not as widely accepted. The narrative of the Zionist consensus is that the values of the Declaration of Independence are the foundation upon which the Israeli constitution is gradually being built, one which allows life in complete civic equality, as stated in the Declaration.

But the inequality of Arab citizens in all walks of life is not just an accumulation of failures and malfunctions which violate the stipulations of international conventions, such as the Convention on the Elimination of All forms of Racial Discrimination. The ideology expressed in the new government’s guidelines may establish its members’ personal responsibility for the commission of a crime of persecution, as defined by the Rome Statute, which empowers the operations of the court at The Hague. The determination that Israel violates the international law on both sides of the Green Line is no longer a matter of narrative, for it now rests on a solid legal foundation.

In order to establish criminal responsibility, there must be evidence demonstrating the existence of all its elements. The crime of persecution has two elements: One, severe violations of basic rights, committed on a broad or systematic basis; the other, that they were committed with discriminatory intent. Most Israelis believe that the values of the state as Jewish and democratic can bring about protection from systematic discrimination, and obviate such intent. It will be difficult to argue for the validity of these arguments in light of laws passed by Israel, culminating in the Basic Law on Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People. But even if we adopt the position of the High Court of Justice, which approved the law, and accept that the law does not justify discrimination, in light of the guidelines of the current government, criminal intent will be hard to deny.

A few days ago the Adalah Legal Center published a position paper reviewing the government’s commitments in the coalition agreements and its guidelines. The first item in the guidelines states that “The Jewish people have an exclusive and inalienable right to all parts of the Land of Israel.” This is a radical version of denial of the Palestinian right to self-determination, beyond that specified in the nation-state law, and it serves as a foundation for the steps enumerated in the agreements.

These will establish Jewish supremacy and racial segregation as the guiding principles of the regime in Israel: Perpetuating exclusion, discrimination, control, and suppression of Palestinians by adopting a policy of segregation and racial discrimination in all walks of life – from citizenship and the right to a family, through allocation of land, housing, and budgets, to discrimination in services. The government also intends to create separate law enforcement systems and legislate separate punitive mechanisms, while expanding restrictions on freedom of expression and on legitimate political activity, while condemning and even criminalizing expressions of Palestinian national identity.

The exercise of supremacy over and control of Palestinians despite their citizenship dates back to the era of military rule, when most Palestinians remaining within the state’s borders following the Nakba were imprisoned in dozens of enclaves and required permits to leave them. The end of military rule mostly heralded the transfer of the means of control, formerly held by the army, to government ministries, including the Prime Minister’s Office, out of which the Shin Bet security service operates. The latter, as pointed out by the Or Commission (which investigated the killing of 13 Arab citizens in October 2000,) continued to view the Palestinian citizens of Israel as an enemy. Therefore, the current government’s moves shouldn’t be viewed as a sea change – it is merely walking down the path paved by all its predecessors. And yet, it is hard to ignore the coalition agreements, which explicitly call for viewing the Arab citizens as a “strategic threat,” and the decision to update the implementation of the Or Commission’s conclusions regarding police policy toward Arab protesters.

The history of the legal struggles of Israel’s Palestinian citizens, whether successful or failed, shows systematic discrimination directed at them. The current government shows that behind this there is explicit intent, which fulfills all the elements that define the crime of persecution, which is a crime against humanity. Israel is not party to the Rome Statute, and so a Security Council resolution will be required to give the International Criminal Court the power to hear arguments regarding Israel’s actions within the 1948 borders. But until such time, other courts have already acquired universal jurisdiction, and this path is open to Israeli citizens.

The passage of an override clause and the repeal of the reasonableness clause will make it hard for Israel to rely on the High Court of Justice as a protective vest. Just as the ICC operates under the complementarity principle, which restricts its deliberations to crimes which the country involved is incapable of or disinclined to hold procedures on, so courts around the world act upon a similar principal, and will refrain from trying Israelis as long as the High Court of Justice is capable of playing its part in protecting constitutional rights. After the High Court, in a nearly unanimous decision, rejected appeals against the constitutional anchoring of Jewish supremacy such a defense may no longer protect those responsible – with or without Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s reforms.

Hala Khoury-Bisharat is a doctor of law and an expert on public and criminal international law, the academic director of the Haifa campus of Ono Academic College, and a member of the Adalah executive board.