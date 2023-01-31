The Ben-Gvir Method: Hit Them Harder

Omer Bar-Lev missed the opportunity. He should have come to the scene of the terror attack in Jerusalem’s Neveh Yaakov neighborhood on Friday night, and shouted to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: “Jewish blood is not cheap,” and then accused him of “undermining state security, with the sorrow and destruction that he brings,” just as Ben-Gvir did to him during the terror attacks that took place in the past year, when Bar-Lev was the public security minister.

'Bibi was right before. He's wrong now': Why Alan Dershowitz fears Netanyahu's judicial overhaul Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

It’s clear that the neighborhood residents would have attacked Bar-Lev. That’s what they did to former Defense Minister Benny Gantz – they humiliated and cursed him when he came to light a memorial candle. In our Orwellian situation, in which black is white and an evil person is a righteous man, it makes no difference how many more attacks there are (and there are 41 warnings) and how many Jews are murdered – the left will always be at fault and the right will always be the savior.

When there were terror attacks during Bar-Lev’s tenure, the crowd would shout at him: “Go home, resign, you’re a nobody, a criminal, an Arab lover.” Now the same community is shaking Ben-Gvir’s hand, voicing their support and clinging to him as though he were a Great Father: “We’re depending on you, Itamar, you’re our strength, we voted for you, may God protect you,” and for dessert: “Death to the terrorists, death to the leftists,” two for the price of one.

And so the crowd would internalize his great sacrifice, Ben-Gvir told them: “I left the Shabbat table, the children, my wife, and I came,” and the TV presenter reacted with flattery: “He left his family on Friday night, well done.” As though it wasn’t his job, as though it wasn’t a matter of life and death. In an identical situation, when Bar-Lev would arrive at the scene of a terror attack, he would be criticized by the very same TV presenters, who knowingly remarked: “The police were not properly prepared.”

The quiet in Neveh Yaakov on Friday night was unusual, one reason being that some of those assembled knew the murder victims personally. That also happened because there was nobody to fan the flames and dance on the blood. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir are no longer in the opposition, and Ben-Gvir looked nervous. He didn’t think that one day he would be forced to deal with such a difficult and bloody situation. After all, he’s good at talking, at demonstrations, at incitement, but he knows nothing about police work. Nor does he have operational or administrative experience (as opposed to Bar-Lev). After all, he didn’t serve in the Israel Defense Forces for a single day.

The day after the attack in Neveh Yaakov there was another attack in the City of David, by a 13-year-old boy. The two attacks raised the issue of our lack of control in the East Jerusalem neighborhoods, from which the terrorists came with blue (Israeli) ID cards. That is a result of the gargantuan appetite of the Israeli government, which, immediately after the Six-Day War, annexed huge areas to Jerusalem: 64,000 dunams (16,000 acres), with 28 villages, in which 380,000 Palestinians who really don’t like us are now living.

The neighborhoods near the western part of the city are dirty and neglected, but they are luxury residences compared to the more distant neighborhoods, which are run without municipal oversight, without police, without garbage removal, without sewers, without roads. That’s why anyone who says that the attacks are only a result of “incitement” doesn’t understand the experiences of the young people in these neighborhoods, who live in poverty, oppression, under occupation, without a future, without hope and without dignity.

But Ben-Gvir wants to hit them harder. His method is to constantly demand more extreme, crazier steps, and then to blame those who didn’t let him run wild. After the next attacks he will demand a total closure, a ban on entry to Israel for all the workers, the death penalty, revocation of citizenship, expulsion and the demolition of all the homes of the relatives. And the moment that is not approved, because it means a terrible intifada, he’ll have an alibi: I made a proposal, I wanted to act, but you didn’t let me and therefore you’re to blame.

That’s exactly what he’s doing already now, when he blames Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara for delaying the sealing of the terrorist’s house. In doing so, he is framing her and letting her blood while he himself flees from responsibility.