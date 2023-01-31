It's a Shame You Didn't Speak Out About Israel Before. But It's Not Too Late

“It’s a shame you didn’t come earlier, but you came now, and that encourages me,” Leah Rabin told people who gathered near her home after her husband’s assassination.

There is an encouraging post-election awakening in Israel and throughout the Jewish world, from the Anti-Defamation League sharply criticizing the racism of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, to polls indicating a majority of Israelis oppose many of the government’s antidemocratic proposals, to over 100,000 people demonstrating.

But in spite of the hope brought by the wave of disgust over the government’s disdain for the norms of good governance, I must also say, it’s a shame you didn’t come then.

After all, didn’t the previous government renew public housing evictions? Is Smotrich the first minister with neoliberal views that deny the government’s duty to help the weak? Has the Civil Administration only now begun to reject most Palestinian building plans and demolish homes built without permits?

Didn’t the Orr Commission highlight a similar policy inside Israel? The cooperation between settlers and security forces to dispossess Palestinians’ and restrict access to their remaining land is the legacy of all Israeli governments since 1967.

In 2006, the High Court ruled that Israel must allow Palestinians access to their farmlands all year round, prevent tree destruction and convict perpetrators. Many people were helped by the ruling, but today less land is accessible, there are fewer trees and almost no convictions. Many rulings by “leftist” justices, such as the recent decision allowing the expulsion of Palestinians from Masafer Yatta, have violated human rights.

Successive governments have refused to recognize Bedouin villages in the Negev that were there before Israel was founded, or land ownership documented by the Zionist movement 100 years ago. And did discrimination against non-Orthodox religious Jews only start yesterday?

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir speaks to the press while visiting people wounded in last week's attacks in Jerusalem. Credit: Emil Salman

We’re now concerned about democracy, but since 1967 the state has undemocratically imposed its will on a population that neither votes nor receives the protections international law demands for occupied populations. We need a plan of action. The candle-bearing youths of 1995 and those who came to comfort Leah Rabin didn’t prevent the policy changes wrought by Yigal Amir’s bullets and incitement.

Demonstrations are only a start. We need you protecting Palestinian farmers and shepherds, and to be there when the police come to evict Israeli families from public housing. We need lawyers fighting new decrees and protecting land and homes, at modest NGO salaries. Are you engaging with your neighbors? We need educators in every Israeli community.

Although many Israelis voted for parties openly vowing to undermine the judicial system and discriminate against non-Jews, LGBTQ people, non-Orthodox Jews and others, I still believe the majority of my fellow Israelis want to be just. If we bypass the gatekeepers in the media and the police, who prevent cases from getting to court and thus into public awareness, most Israelis will not accept the desecration of the Name of God in their name.

Therefore, in addition to more volunteers for lower-risk field work, some of us must put ourselves in danger, even more than before. In contrast with efforts to capture Palestinian terrorists, violent Jews have always been encouraged, because the police drop most cases and perpetrators rarely pay a price.

Now they are likely to feel more invulnerable than ever. However, attacks against Jews by other Jews sometimes reach the public. Some may ask what have we come to when a soldier punches an activist and settlers break the ribs of a 70-year-old woman.

We must also bypass the gatekeepers by challenging injustice. Disobeying unjust laws, without denying the state’s right to try you and with the acceptance of punishment is an important tool in a democracy. The authorities shut the cases when we are attacked and when Palestinians file complaints of violence, vandalism and trespassing.

Our remaining option is to arrive in court as the accused. We must use every nonviolent and democratic tool at our disposal, including creative legal work. We need increased pressure from foreign governments and the Jewish world to counter rising pressure to ignore the world outside.

Many accuse us of not accepting democracy and crossing red lines when we ask for help. But is a policy democratic when it’s imposed on people who aren’t allowed to vote on determining the policy makers or serve as judges on the courts to which they can appeal? We don’t have enough safeguards to prevent the majority from “democratically” oppressing even the minorities that can vote, and will have even fewer if our courts are weakened.

Weighing the harm to human beings created in the Image of God against violating state sovereignty, I recall the midrash teaching that God stands with the persecuted. So must we. Sometimes international law must override state sovereignty. Should the world respect the democratic will of sovereign Iran to develop nuclear weapons? Sovereignty mustn’t be the refuge of those justifying evil.

We must engage those who disagree with us in the language they can hear. Progressives naturally speak the language of democracy, and less the language of Judaism. We recognize that the discourse cannot be between Jews only when not all the country’s citizens and subjects are Jewish.

However, many of those who voted for parties supporting policies antithetical to human rights and democracy are the Orthodox and “traditional” Jews, who pay attention to Jewish discourse. They must be exposed to a progressive Judaism based on Jewish texts.

We recently marked the 50th anniversary of the death of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, a towering theologian, and a voice for Soviet Jewry who marched with Martin Luther King, Jr. Heschel recalled how the story of the Binding of Isaac frightened him as a child. He asked his father, “What if the angel had arrived too late?” His father replied that an angel is never late. Heschel said, “An angel cannot be late, but humans can.”

In the last interview before his death, Heschel said: “Let them be sure that every little act counts, that every word has power, and that we do – all of us – our part to redeem the world, despite all the absurdities, and all the frustrations, and all the disappointment...”

He frequently taught that “in a democracy, some are guilty, but all are responsible.״

Until now, we haven’t done enough. We must believe in our power and responsibility to do our part, and act collectively before it is too late.

Rabbi Arik Ascherman has led Israeli human rights organizations for over 27 years and is the director of the NGO Torat Tzedek.