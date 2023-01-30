Liberal Israel’s Masquerade Ball: A More Cultured Apartheid

Since the election on November 1, Israel has been rapidly “removing its masks,” a process revealed in the coalition agreements before Benjamin Netanyahu's new government took over on December 29. In these agreements, the 2018 Basic Law on Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People is evident in extensive displays of Jewish supremacy wherever Israel rules between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River.

The examples are many. The government opened its basic policy statement: “The Jewish people have an exclusive and unquestionable right to all areas of the Land of Israel.” On top of this are steps for “legalizing” settler outposts in the West Bank, an effort to address “the demographic balance” in the Negev and the Galilee, and a move to expand the Admissions Committees Law to communities with 600 or more families, up from 400.

In a country where “Jewish settlement” is a “national value” – as determined by a Basic Law that wasn't rejected by the Supreme Court – Jewish supremacy is the compass. The 37th government is generously making sure to flaunt all this.

But while some masks are being removed, others are being sold. The story that “the territories are taking over Israel” offers us nostalgia for the enlightened Israel that will be occupied any minute by the Wild East of the territories. After all, on this side of the Green Line we have democracy, equality and the rule of law, but in the territories apartheid is deepening. What’s going on “there” could happen “here,” we're being told.

All this is divorced from both history and reality. After all, Israel didn't only occupy the territories, it implemented the practices “there” that it implemented “here” starting in 1948. Such practices include the imposition of a military government and the promotion of “Jewish settlement” – a Jewish takeover of Palestinian land and a reengineering of political power, geography and demography. Everything began “here,” and since 1967 it has also been implemented “there” – the same ideology, the same policy “in all areas of the Land of Israel.”

Nostalgia for the way things are now leads to truly grotesque phenomena if we consider the reactions to the new government's planned changes to Israel's expropriation project in the West Bank. These changes have been vehemently protested against – a “transfer of powers” from the army to a civilian body, the blow to the “independence” of the army's legal adviser for the West Bank, and the illegality of these steps under international law.

The fight against the far-right government must be a struggle for all the people between the Mediterranean and the Jordan.

But what are the protesters afraid of – that it will become clear that there is no “separate” sovereign in the West Bank? That the defense establishment's Civil Administration there has always implemented government policy, rather than an independent policy crafted by the head of the army's Central Command due to his profound commitment to international law and the Palestinian community?

The legal adviser for the West Bank has always striven to provide a legal stamp of approval for Israel's theft of Palestinian land. That was true under “left-wing” governments and it will be true under the “full-on right-wing” government. Israeli policy in the territories, partly the responsibility of that bureaucratic organization called the Civil Administration, has always been just that: Israeli policy in the territories – not a separate administration or a separate regime.

No one was waiting for the appointment of a minister in charge of these issues at the Defense Ministry, a member of the “far right.” Statesmanlike ministers and legislators, prosecutors and army officers laid down Israel's political, administrative and legal infrastructure to carry out this policy.

The Supreme Court has also fulfilled its role faithfully. From morning to night, Israelis repeat the mantra that we must protect the court from the destroyers of both democracy and the rule of law. What are they trying to hide here? Mainly the court's role in approving the project to dispossess the Palestinians and prevent the criminals responsible for that from being called to account.

As Elyakim Rubinstein, a former attorney general and Supreme Court justice, put it last month: “Who is our flak jacket against The Hague? Mainly the Supreme Court. … Weakening the court means weakening us in The Hague.” In other words, we don’t have a court that protects human rights, we have a court that protects Israelis from being called to account for undermining the Palestinians' human rights.

And for us to continue this without international intervention we must preserve the court's “independence.” The court will continue, independently, to approve the demolition of Palestinian homes, the theft of Palestinian land, the shooting and killing of Palestinian demonstrators, the continued detention of Palestinian hunger strikers who are about to die – and whatever the Jewish supremacy regime needs to advance our exclusive rights.

The ultimate lie – that all these things aren't at the heart of the consensus of the Jewish supremacy regime but are exclusive to “radical far-right parties” – was mentioned in a New York Times editorial last month. The same “extremists” are calling for “expanding and legalizing settlements in a way that would effectively render a Palestinian state in the West Bank impossible,” The Times wrote.

Is that really a new far-right agenda? Haven’t all Israeli governments since 1967 built settlements, expanded and legalized them? Wasn’t the (non-extremist) Labor Party the patron of all that? Haven't the (non-extremist) State Prosecution and Supreme Court played a role in approving the project?

The idea that the establishment of a Palestinian state “is impossible” is an old Israeli policy at the heart of the agreement that made the previous “government of change” possible. The leaders of this policy aren't considered “extremists.” It’s a centrist position: to grant the Palestinians not equality or liberty, but apartheid.

What is still limited to “extremists” only, according to The New York Times? “Changing the status quo on the Temple Mount, an action that risks provoking a new round of Arab-Israeli violence.” That really is a volatile and sensitive issue. But none other than the previous non-extremist, non-right-wing prime minister, Yair Lapid, noted that “a record number of Jews visited the Temple Mount in the past year” when he summed up in the Knesset his liberal government's achievements.

There are probably people who believe that with the help of such masks we can build better barricades, and that behind them we can fight the new government and the dangers it presents. But a barricade built on lies is a hollow barricade that is fated to collapse. After all these lies, “the struggle” itself has become a big lie that's trying to restore the imaginary glory days of liberal democracy, as if its proponents were saying, “If only we still lived in the egalitarian and enlightened world of October 31, 2022.”

There is nothing more here than nostalgia for a somewhat more cultured apartheid, somewhat less gangsterish – the apartheid of Benny Gantz and Elyakim Rubinstein, God forbid not Benjamin Netanyahu and Bezalel Smotrich. Is that worth fighting for?

Of course we mustn’t make light of the dangers of the new government and its policies. But the great conflagration that could erupt any moment means we must refuse to turn a blind eye to the daily bloody horror that is the lives of the Palestinians in the shadow of Israeli rule. Precisely because this is such a dangerous, outrageous and racist time, we must fight it with integrity, not base the struggle on lies.

It can’t be a struggle for “the rule of law” (in the service of the Jews), or for (Jewish) “statesmanship” or “a Jewish and democratic state” (for Jews). It must be a struggle for the rights of all the people living between the Mediterranean and the Jordan. A fight without masks.

Hagai El-Ad is the executive director of the human rights group B’Tselem.