Israel's Right and Left Are Missing the Point: It’s Poverty, Dummies, Not Nationalism

“Terrorist,” screamed the headlines in the Israeli press. “Shahid [martyr] who proved that jihad is one shared network,” cried the Palestinian organizations in their automatic press releases. But in reality, as usual, there are other versions.

The attacker was a young man of 21 with a criminal past, a resident of the poor and crowded A-Tur neighborhood, which is surrounded by Jewish neighborhoods. All the dry facts point to someone who did not have an easy life, to put it mildly.

The phenomenon of “lone-wolf terrorists,” many of them from East Jerusalem, which erupted into our lives in recent years and was identified as a distinct phenomenon during the so-called “knife intifada” of 2015-2016, isn’t really a reaction to Israel’s conduct and policy, but more like an excuse and justification for an act carried out due to difficult life circumstances.

Life in East Jerusalem is unbearable. From the time they reach a certain age, the residents of the neighborhoods in the eastern part of the city begin to feel that “there’s nothing to lose.” These are people who are born directly into oppression and grow up in physical and psychological ghettos. They are born, live and die inside a bubble of frustration, helplessness and hopelessness: unemployment, occupation, discrimination, oppression, brigades of settlers and soldiers who ride on their backs at every moment and push them into a life of misery in their weakened neighborhoods, along with a daily experience of theft, humiliation and provocations.

In a world that sanctifies nationalism, and even more so in a small and marginalized space that lives by the sword, it’s easy to miss the social and economic strata that shape people’s lives and actions. It’s far more convenient to become fixated on the nationalist aspect, which in Israel will always be dubbed “ultranationalist,” since who is as expert as ultranationalist Israeli society at recognizing ultranationalism when it sees it.

But the story of those “lone-wolf terrorists” is a different one. These are not terror attacks in the classic, familiar sense of the term, but rather desperate attempts by desperate people to do something with their lives that they consider beneficial, to cut loose, and perhaps even to try to commit suicide and thereby gain respect and fame that they probably could never hope to achieve in their miserable lives.

Anyone who is familiar with the situation, with Palestinians who are Israeli citizens or Palestinians from the West Bank or East Jerusalem, knows that the nationalist issues are no more than a general and very amorphous packaging, a kind of umbrella that brings together all the frustrations.

But in fact, life itself creates its own frustrations. When you can go to a settlement near your home (and Jewish neighborhoods beyond the Green Line in Jerusalem are settlements for all intents and purposes) and shoot at a few people, that could also be a successful suicide attempt that will enable the perpetrator to leave behind that same honorable legacy.

In today’s discussion of identities, which goes hand in hand with neoliberal economic theories about the victory of anarcho-capitalism, and when one is stuck in an insoluble limbo between two sides that live by the sword, there’s nothing easier than to ignore the social and economic aspects that push a person to despair, and to attribute everything to wild, suicidal, ultranationalist incitement.

To that we should add the dehumanization of Palestinians in general, and the perpetrators of terror attacks in particular, on the part of both Israelis and Palestinians. In the eyes of the Israelis, Palestinians are not human beings with feelings, independent thought and reactions, but rather pawns with only a single mission: to harm the Zionist state until its final collapse. If a Palestinian behaves in a certain way, he is immediately suspected of ultranationalist motives, while the complex human entity on the one hand, and individual independence on the other, are totally ignored.

On the other hand, the situation in the Palestinian arena is no better, and turns out to be the flip side of the coin of Israeli ignorance: Within the national struggle to get rid of the Israeli occupation, and in the spirit of the propaganda of the organizations leading the struggle, Palestinians are unable to see these people as independent people, but rather of necessity see them as superheroes or “shahids” who are beyond reproach, but also lacking any independent thought. They are all automatically and unreservedly mobilized and committed to the dusty, tired Palestinian issue.

The fact that the absolute majority of these people operate without any connection to the organizations leading the struggle, without coordination with them and without direction from them (and sometimes even contrary to their interests) does not lower the volume of the shouts of praise for the various organizations and their supporters.

People are not motivated – or at least not solely motivated – by nationalist goals. People are motivated by emotion, anger, frustration and personal needs that may be expressed as nationalism or interpreted as part of a national struggle. But they are fundamentally no more than a very basic human outcry.