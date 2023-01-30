If We Surrender to the Internal Tyranny, They Will Win

Last November, after a motorcyclist stabbed a pedestrian to death when the latter chided him for almost hitting himself and his spouse as they crossed on a green light, and another motorcyclist struck a driver with his helmet for allegedly hitting his scooter, there was a discussion at our Friday morning café gathering. The question was: “Have you given your kids ‘the talk’ yet?” Several of the parents in the group already had. The said ‘talk’ boils down to: Don’t say anything to anyone.

Meaning, if a driver behind you is honking wildly because you’re not going 30 kilometers per hour over the speed limit, don’t say a word; if they stole your parking spot while you were waiting and with the blinker on, bite your tongue and stay quiet. Keep your head down. Don’t say anything to anyone. Not “don’t say anything rudely.” Just “don’t say anything.”

Why? Because someone might stab you, and your life is precious to me.

And I asked myself whether I too should have this talk with my two daughters and my son. Whether, for their personal safety, it is my duty as a parent to instruct them “to be careful” – when the meaning of “to be careful” is “to surrender.”

After all, I also don’t want my child to get a screwdriver through the liver because they told someone that running a red light isn’t cool. The physical existence of our daughters and sons is the foundation for everything else. That’s obvious. But let’s say I raise them not to say anything to drivers who endanger their lives. And then we’ll hear reports of a pedestrian who was cut off by a motorist and said nothing, only gave him an angry look, and he came back to the intersection and stabbed her. What will I say at the next ‘talk’? Don’t say anything, and also don’t make eye contact?

No law prohibiting the chastising of delinquent drivers has been passed in Israel. But social norms change faster than any law.

A week ago, an acquaintance told me that the representative of the building’s homeowners’ committee knocked on her door and asked her spouse to remove the pride flag that has been hanging under their window for years, “because it bothers some of the neighbors.” It bothered some of the neighbors before, too, but there was no social legitimacy to say so out loud. Now there is. The law hasn’t changed, yet the norms already have.

The spouse said that not only would he not remove the flag, but that any other comment on the matter would lead him to fly a much larger one.

But the norms will continue to change, and soon there will be legitimacy to rip the flag down. Then there will be legitimacy to refuse to rent to a gay couple. Outright, without beating around the bush. Because it offends some of the neighbors. No legislation required. What will the gay couple do, appeal to the High Court of Justice? Hasn’t it been shut down yet?

The nurse in Eilat who refused to treat a transgender person falls under the same category. Norms change faster than laws, but the norms are directed by the winds blowing from the government.

Open gallery view Protesters at Tel Aviv's Azrieli Towers last Saturday night. Every civic act ignites a new engine of protest. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Now let’s assume that soon a bill will surface requiring women to dress according to certain modesty laws. Wait a second, it’s not such an absurd leap. Because at first they’ll speak only about areas with an overwhelming religious majority – you know, like they close streets on Shabbat. And it will be clear that the chances of the bill passing will be close to nil, it will be “just” talk. An idea. And then the news will run a story about a young woman who got stuck in a traffic jam in Bnei Brak and Haredi thugs assaulted her with vile language because she wore a tank top.

And then your daughter will have to take her car to a mechanic in Bnei Brak. By the logic of “the talk,” at this point you’ll tell her, “Listen, when you take the car to get fixed, wear long sleeves and a skirt. What’s the big deal, is it worth it to get cursed and spat on? Didn’t you see on the news, what happened to the woman in the tank top? You know what? Maybe your brother can take your car in for you?”

Social norms change faster than laws.

What we may be missing is that we didn’t invent “the talk.” Wishing to protect the lives of our children, we are imparting the messages systematically pumped into us. As preparation for what is now happening in Israel, we’ve been getting “the talk” for 15 years. The nascent tyrannical regime, with the generous aid of its mouthpieces, the newsrooms of channels 12 and 13, echoes one message: Don’t say anything. Don’t speak, don’t disturb anyone. Not on the road, and not with elected officials.

Because if you do, you’ll get stabbed.

It was an effective process, and the messages were internalized well. There is no more effective tool to a despotic regime than internal tyranny. It isn’t hard to suppress protests if we stay at home. There is no need for censorship if we dare not voice criticism.

But internal tyranny serves external tyranny. So while we say nothing, here’s what has happened here: All of us – LGBTQ, secular, conservative, leftists, liberals, all women (including supporters of the current regime) – all of us are the new Israeli Arabs. Protected and equal by law, fair game by social norms.

“Now why’d you have to bring Arabs into it? Next you’ll be saying occyoopayshun and lose us entirely. You almost got to the end of the column, such a shame.” No shame, and I brought them into it for a reason. Legislation is the codification of social norms. It is the last stage in a long process. A society whose norms allow for discrimination and violence against one minority will eventually allow discrimination and violence against anyone who isn’t part of the “majority.” And the laws of the majority will be set, by definition, by the most extreme and most ruthless, because when social norms are based on brute force, the most violent and most brutal reach the top.

So what do Arabs and the occyoopayshun have to do with you, sister? You live in a society where Jews are stronger than Arabs, Israelis are stronger than Palestinians, and men are stronger than women. That’s what it has to do with you.

“I know that there is rabid incitement – verbal incitement, violence on the Israeli street,” Yitzhak Rabin said. “If there is violence in the Knesset, there is violence on the road. Violence, like military discipline, is indivisible.”

The “national security minister” in the current regime is the man who held up the stolen hood ornament from Yitzhak Rabin’s car and said explicitly: “Just as we reached this hood ornament, we can reach Rabin.” A promise kept.

The criminal government he is part of is the motorcyclist, cutting us off at the pedestrian crossing, counting on us not to dare to say anything.

So it’s time to say something. In tight ranks, with heads held high, in a clear and loud voice, knowing that the battle is over laws but the war is over norms. It’s time to tell them: “You can’t run the red light, and we won’t let you run us over.”

After all, they can’t stab all of us.

Take to the streets.