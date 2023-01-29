Opinion |
Israel’s Military Leaders Fueled a New Wave of Terror Attacks, and They Knew It
What were you thinking? That the killing of 146 Palestinians in the West Bank in 2022, according to B’Tselem, most of them noncombatants, would be meekly accepted? That the killing of about 30 people in the month to date would pass quietly?
