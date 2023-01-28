Nevertheless, Keep Protesting

Predictably, this weekend’s terror attacks led to calls to suspend or soften the public protests against the government, alongside calls urging the opposition leaders to give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “political safety net.” It would be one thing if these calls came only from supporters of the government, who will cynically exploit any opportunity to delegitimize the protestors and suppress the demonstrations, but strangely enough, some were voiced by supporters of the protests.

This reflex of the Israeli mainstream to stand at attention when the cannons roar and question the legitimacy of protests during a security escalation shows how deeply Israel’s militaristic society has internalized the attitude of the right wing, which claims a monopoly on patriotism. According to this approach, in times of crisis and national mourning, only the right is permitted to demonstrate. This is because the demonstrations of the right are always in favor of a harsher military response and short-term, ultranationalist revenge solutions – and don’t even think of mentioning restraint or long-term political-diplomatic solutions to break the cycle of bloodshed.

The demand to suspend the anti-government protests while violence is increasing is not only ridiculous, since it’s hypocritical and allows the right wing to appropriate the right to demonstrate, but it’s also dangerous, since the most extreme government in Israel’s history will handle this escalation with a jerrycan of gasoline and a flamethrower – and this was part of the reason for launching the protest against it in the first place. What exactly was the coup intended to advance? Not only the permanent fortification of the anti-liberal government, but also its ultranationalist values, which are about to fan the flames of the Jewish-Palestinian conflict into a great conflagration. Silence at such a time will lead to the torching of the entire country.

For a couple of weeks now, the minister of police and chief pyromaniac Itamar Ben-Gvir has been vigorously promoting the screenplay for “Guardian of the Walls 2.” He actually uses this term, as if it were a sequel to a Hollywood blockbuster. He has grabbed on to this scenario in order to advance the establishment of his private militia, the National Guard, which will include Border Police forces alongside volunteers from right-wing organizations and settlers, whose goal is to apply the norms and practices of military rule in the territories into Israel’s Arab-Jewish mixed cities.

With the help of his partner Bezalel Smotrich, who continues his conquest of the Civil Administration, the West Bank will finally be annexed to Israel by copying the mechanisms of the occupation to police the state’s Palestinian citizens. The next step will be to reestablish military rule in the mixed cities, including the military courts, and official apartheid also within the 1948 borders, while erasing the Green Line. To achieve this, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are promoting “Guardian of the Walls 2.” They don’t fear it – they’re its creators.

In order to satisfy the demands for vengeance from his extremist partners, Netanyahu, who likes to praise his own military self-restraint, is already putting forth populist measures such as considering the deportation of relatives of terrorist operatives and inundating the country with gun permits for Jews. As of the writing of this column, more than 40 relatives of the Palestinian perpetrator of Friday’s Neve Yaakov shooting have been arrested. What is that if not inflammatory revenge devoid of all tactical logic?

This is the protests’ moment of truth. Can they overcome, over the long run, the extremists’ demand to shut up and give the government a “safety net” while it sets the state on fire, and stop capitulating to the right’s ultranationalist loyalty tests?