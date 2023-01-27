Talk With the Right? Israel's Left Must Fight to the End

The most dangerous development these days is the depression and despair that have gained too large a foothold in the democratic resistance camp. This mood isn't just mistaken, it's dangerous. After all, look at what has happened in just the last few days, the powerful protest by the country's creative and productive class.

Anyone who despairs now or tries to suppress the protests by issuing warnings and sowing fear is someone afraid to fight, someone fleeing the petrifying moment of contact. Such people are constantly looking over their shoulder hoping that somebody from the ruling Likud party will come to their rescue and fight for them.

This hope, incidentally, is one we must swiftly wean ourselves from. In recent days, the liberal right has proved beyond a doubt that it has no desire to moderate the terrifying zealots who control the government. And even if it changes its mind, it will soon be unable to do so.

These fears and despair are dangerous because the destroyers of democracy draw their power from this fear, from our embarrassed astonishment at the right’s rampage and our mute terror. These aren't new feelings, they've been well paved by the left’s day-to-day operations. The left has tragically internalized right-wing terror and learned to view itself as a child who strives to live with the bully’s rage.

Ever since the murder of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, the right has turned the left into a victim of violence, and leftists have developed the trauma victim’s tragic patterns of behavior. Denial, self-blame, inward-directed aggression, soul-searching over every word – all this has been not only ineffective, but harmful. It's what has brought us to where we are today.

There’s nothing to talk about, and even more, nobody to talk to. There’s nothing to talk about as long as the threat to resort to terror – which has intensified over many years – remains in place. There’s nothing to talk about because every attempt to do so over the years, including honest attempts to engage in harsh self-criticism and champion freedom of expression and pluralism, have been interpreted as signs of weakness that invited even worse attacks.

There’s nothing to talk about because the right simply isn’t interested in talking. Its goal now isn’t to change the legal system but to humiliate, trample, burn and crush the liberal bloc, as the government’s multifront offensive proves. While the media is hearing about attempts at dialogue, among the right-wing base we encounter only mockery, scorn and lordly arrogance. In the meantime, the media is echoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spin that's designed to fuel the glorious process of suppressing the liberal right.

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut understands this very well. That’s why she rightly refused to talk with the aggressor as long as he was still brandishing an ax. Someone who wants to make improvements and lead reforms with one hand can’t chop up the opposition with the other.

Instead of wasting energy on fear and anxiety, or on attacking the bloc’s own politicians, liberals must focus on building a strong civic bloc. Demonstrations, petitions, mass organizing, strikes – every civic act ignites a new engine of protest.

But consciousness is what ultimately will be decisive. Dear friends on the right, we don’t care what you think of us or whether you consider our struggle appropriate. Your elected politicians have proved that as soon as they gained power, they sought to break our bones.

We will eschew violence, unnecessary drama and a cost-benefit analysis. But we won't give in. We will fight to the end, at any price, for civil and human rights and the judiciary’s independence. You haven’t left us any other choice.