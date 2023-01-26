The Terrible Price of Hope in the Holocaust

"Wherever the Germans came to power, they forced the Jews to create a central organization to do business with," wrote Dutch historian Bart van der Boom in his book on Amsterdam's Nazi-established Jewish Council, which was published to wide acclaim last year.

In the Netherlands, the Jewish Council (or ‘Joodse Raad’ in Dutch, known in other Nazi-occupied countries as the Judenrat) was established on February 13, 1941 in Amsterdam. Two days earlier, riots had broken out in the Jewish neighborhood between members of the Dutch National-Socialist Movement and thugs and Jews and their allies.

Hans Böhmcker, the representative of the German Reich for Amsterdam, had the Jewish neighborhood sealed off on February 12th, and summoned the Chief Rabbi Lodewijk Sarlouis, Rabbi Eliyahu Frances and diamond merchant Abraham Asscher.

He informed them that the Jews of Amsterdam had to form a 'Committee of Representation' and that Jews who owned weapons could hand them in at the police station without consequences. This is how the council came into existence.

Later, they were charged with effectively collaborating with the Nazis in the deportation of tens of thousands of Jews to their deaths. Approximately 75 percent of the Jews of The Netherlands were murdered in Nazi camps.

But van der Boom challenges the common notion that the Jewish Council, which was apparently also called 'the Jewish Treason' during the war, consisted of collaborators who only intended to protect themselves and their loved ones. In fact, the story of the Jewish Council is far more entangled, and disturbing.

The members of the Jewish Council thought that they were trying to prevent the "worst" from happening. But their actions actually contributed to the worst outcome taking place. When did they realize that "deportation to the East" did not mean working in a labor camp, but in most cases immediate gassing upon arrival? That question is crucial.

After the war, the leaders of the Jewish Council, David Cohen and Abraham Asscher, were arrested by the Dutch police. They were accused of having taken work off the occupier's hands. But there were more twists to events.

The prosecutor who had ordered the arrest of Asscher and Cohen was N.J.G. Sikkel, who had both supported the anti-Nazi resistance during the war but was also an open antisemite.

The Jewish Council heads' lawyer, the Jewish writer and survivor of Bergen Belsen, Abel Herzberg, said he had nothing against antisemites "as long as their disposition was platonic and they were not hypocritical." And because I don't believe there'll ever be a world without racists and antisemites, that's an attitude I share.

Claims by policemen that the Jewish Council had compiled list of deportees turned out to be untrue. At most, when the Council's employees could themselves no longer count on exemption from deportation, they passed on to the Germans a list of council members deemed indispensable to its functioning. It is understandable, a function of human nature, that favoritism and the basic desire to survive played a role in this.

In the end it did not come to a trial. There were concerns that Cohen would make it clear during his defense that almost all Dutch institutions – some eagerly, some less eagerly – had cooperated with the Nazi occupier.

Open gallery view The gate of the Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp with the phrase 'Arbeit macht frei' ('Work sets you free') in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, Germany Credit: AP/Markus Schreiber

It was Hannah Arendt who, in Eichmann in Jerusalem, passed a harsh judgment on the complicity of the Jews in their own destruction. Her main criticism was that European Jews had not organized themselves politically. When they finally did, in the form of their own state, it turned out that this was not to the liking of many, not in the least of Arendt herself, who soon turned away from Zionism.

The actions of the Jewish Councils, not only the Dutch one of course, stemmed from a long tradition in Jewish communities in the European diaspora: To ask the acting ruler for protection in exchange for relinquishing any form of political power. People also thought they could negotiate with the Nazis, and that was the major error: One's own demise cannot be negotiated.

The politically organized Judaism, as it emerged after World War II, in other words the State of Israel, took from this experience a singular lesson: That no one can be trusted, that its future history could only be understood as a serial replay of the War, and that all its enemies were thus Nazis. It is not just soldiers who keep making new mistakes by correcting the mistakes of past wars.

Under pressure of an increasingly visible persecution, the Council also assumed the perhaps surprising task of providing the textbook assimilated Jewish community with an identity that encompassed more than being subjected to violent expulsion.

As van der Boom writes, as Nazi regulations suffocated Jews' access to culture (from January 1941, "Jews were no longer allowed to go to the cinema and from mid-September they were no longer allowed to go to the theatre, concert hall, museum or library"), and thus the Council "not only tried to take care of the materials needs of the Jews, but also of their spiritual needs."

A Jewish Dutchman turned out to be a Dutchman under probation, and that is probably the characteristic of every minority: It’s not about being a minority – countless groups are – it’s about the conditions under which one is accepted.

Primo Levi thought avidly about 'the gray zone' of morality and human experience to which the Jewish Council should also be assigned. Levi mainly focused on the Sonderkommando in Auschwitz, mostly Jewish prisoners who took the corpses of victims out of the gas chambers, pulled gold teeth from their jaws, and then burned them. Levi rightly refuses to judge the Sonderkommando, but he calls its creation and implementation the most demonic crime of the Third Reich.

This demonic crime started much earlier, along the Amsterdam canals, in the headquarters of the Jewish Council. With the difference that the Jewish Council did not know everything, and the members of the Sonderkommando knew everything.

The question remains why the members of the Dutch Jewish Council did not follow Adam Czerniaków's example, when they must have realized that the Germans were completely unreliable negotiating partners.

Czerniaków was the leader of the Jewish Council in the Warsaw Ghetto and committed suicide in 1942, when the Germans ordered him to compile lists of potential deportees.

Or the example of Janusz Korczak, the famed educator who headed a Jewish orphanage in Warsaw.

Open gallery view Memorial to Janusz Korczak, who died in the gas chamber of the Treblinka death camp in 1942 together with the children of the Jewish orphanage that he ran in the Warsaw Ghetto, at the Jewish cemetery in Warsaw, Poland Credit: AP//Czarek Sokolowski

The Nazis offered him a way out of death, but Korczak decided to stay with "his children," as he called them, to be deported to Treblinka with a group of 200 orphans in August 1942, where the entire transport was gassed immediately upon arrival. The children wore their best clothes, and each had brought their favorite toy or book. According to an eyewitness, they clung to their father, brother and mentor Korczak like "stricken swallows."

Such courage, such fortitude, cannot be demanded of others, only of oneself. Still, I think we can ask why not a single person of the Jewish Council in the Netherlands, and not only there, sacrificed themselves when the Nazis called for human sacrifices.

I believe that, in terms of morality and legal jeopardy, how the Jewish Council acted is entirely comprehensible and justifiable. Yet, the discomfort remains that when a state of emergency arises, only a few will stay with "their children."

In September 1943, Asscher and Cohen also ended up in the Westerbork transit camp, awaiting deportation. Asscher and his family were taken to Bergen-Belsen; he survived, but "barely," in van der Boom's words.

Cohen survived the war in Theresienstadt. Percentage-wise, more members of the Jewish Council survived the war than 'regular' Jews in the Netherlands. Whether this was due to their membership of the Jewish Council or whether it was because they belonged to the elite of the Dutch Jewish community will always remain unclear.

Open gallery view Jews in the Westerbork transit camp in the Netherlands in 1943 before their deportation to Nazi death camps Credit: Chronos Dokumentarfilm GmbH / ul

The politics of choosing the lesser evil cannot do without the corrupting effect of hope. How that hope worked in practice, what the best intentions and the naivety of the Jewish Council looked like, is shown by this announcement in The Jewish Weekly Magazine of September 4th 1942, published under the auspices of the Jewish Council.

Those who had to leave for 'the Labor Service in Germany' had to have a backpack ready, containing:

For men and women: 2 blankets, pajamas, 2 sets of warm underwear, 2 pairs of thick stockings or socks, 1 pullover with long sleeves, hat and scarf, 2 towels, preferably dark toiletries, flask, cup, plate, spoon and fork, 1 winter coat, sewing kit, possibly tracksuit.

For men: 2 warm shirts, 1 work suit or overalls.

For women: 1 blouse, 1 skirt, 1 suit, bandages

Or as Tadeusz Borowski noted, in his "This Way for the Gas, Ladies and Gentlemen”:

"It is hope that breaks down family ties, makes mothers renounce their children, or wives sell their bodies for bread, or husbands kill. It is hope that compels man to hold on to one more day of life, because that day may be the day of liberation. Ah, and not even the hope for a different, better world, but simply for life, a life of peace and rest…. We were never taught how to give up hope, and this is why today we perish in gas chambers."

Arnon Grunberg is the author of the recent novels "Occupied Territories" and "Good Men." He was born in Amsterdam and lives and works in New York. Twitter: @arnonyy