A Battle Between Israeli Patriots and Parasites

There are patriots, and there are parasites. Parasites cannot exist without suckers, and patriots cannot live without democracy. It’s hard to be a patriot in an inequitable, murderous and discriminatory democracy. Patriots are ashamed of it, hide their patriotism, obtain foreign passports and pretend they no longer are. The parasites in the government jump on the bargain. Turned on by the title, they call themselves “patriots,” because who really cares, and the suckers – that’s the way they are – don’t understand what’s happening around them.

Parasite politicians are expropriating patriotism from Israelis, the same way they commandeered their Judaism. Draft dodgers and loafers are suddenly “patriots” without a having spent a single day in the army or at a job. They call the patriots “traitors,” for them “democracy” is profanity and “human rights” is a curse. And the suckers? Like suckers, they don’t understand what’s going on around them.

Parasites feed on suckers, they suck out their strength, use them as a reservoir of voters, operate them as weapons against the patriots. It scares me to think that wandering among us are 400,000 suckers who voted for a recidivist criminal as their representative, but this does not scare the parasites. They identify the suckers, they know how to rile them up and lead them on with lies and rabbis’ nonsense.

Suckers are a valuable asset. The parasites will not give up this asset easily. They nourish them, they take care to preserve their ignorance, keep information away from them and keep them from receiving information – and it works. Now the suckers believe every stupidity. They tell them: “There is nothing because there was nothing” – and they believe it. They’ll tell them: “I didn’t take bribes” – and they’ll agree. Tell them every government in the world has criminals, and they’ll answer, “Really?” Stick them with words like “progressive,” “anarchist” and “consciousness engineering” and they are impressed by these fancy words – and spread them on social media without understanding what they mean.

But when they’re told they are weak, invisible, futureless and hopeless, they and their children – they nod and agree. They also agree when they’re told the Torah contains everything, including math and English. They also obey when they’re told to say thank you to the parasites who protect them, who speak in their names and live amazing lives at their expense.

The ease with which they have managed to trick the suckers has gotten to the heads of the parasites – their hubris has blinded them. They did everything too fast. They wanted to knock down democracy to the boards with one punch, in a knockout, not slice by slice, like in Hungary or Turkey. They were in a hurry: First the courts, after that the holy Sabbath, and after that Channel 1 – which never did anything to them, but it will show everyone else what they are capable of.

They’ve gone too far, they’ve scared people. The fear has blurred the accepted boundaries between the traditional, most of whom are Mizrahim, and enlightened, most of whom are nonreligious. They violated the unwritten contract between leftists and rightists, secular and religious, Ashkenazim and Mizrahim over the democratic framework, without a constitution but in agreement. Everyone interpreted it differently, but no one questioned its very existence.

The parasites in the government are undermining its very existence. The patriots felt its existence is in danger; not the existence of the Palestinians, but their own. Take democracy from them and they have no reason to be here. But they did not give up, they took their flags out of the closet and went out to protest in Tel Aviv. The flag is the last refuge of the patriots, it is their legitimization. I have only seen as many flags on Tel Aviv’s Kaplan Street at I did at the fascist Flag Dance on Jerusalem Day. There it expressed arrogance and aggression, here it expresses despair and determination.

Waving the flag is defiant, a bit childish, naïve and it says: We will not allow it. But the question is, what won’t we allow? How will we prevent it? The answer must be provided by those who have their children’s future in their hands – not the generals, but the educators. This is a live broadcast of a civics lesson: Show the children how theory becomes reality, and democracy turns into dictatorship. Show the children how the parasites are burning down the house on its inhabitants. Look, the house is burning and the firefighters are standing and protesting instead of putting the fire out.