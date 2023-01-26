No Compromise and No Dialogue: War

Thugs break into a person’s home, screaming, cursing, breaking everything in their way and threatening to take revenge on the family and set the house ablaze. If you were in their place, would you offer the attackers a “compromise?” “Dialogue?” A discussion of their plans to find “broad understandings?” Maybe establish an independent committee headed by the president of Israel?

And what would this dialogue look like, negotiations that might abuse only half of the hostages? So they burn down only the living room and spare the kitchen? MK Avigdor Lieberman was justifiably astounded this week and asked: “What compromise do you want, 50 percent dictatorship?”

Israel's Jewish Fundamentalists are in Power. Here's What You Should Know Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

The reports in the media of an apparent compromise concerning the overthrowing of the old regime have been multiplying amazingly over the past few days. The well-known mouthpieces are spreading them, as well as reporters who have been considered to be more balanced – but who are still dependent on “information” spread on behalf of the government so they can bring their employers the fleeting news headlines of the moment.

All the reports look the same: A senior source in the government coalition involved in the legal reforms expresses optimism about the sides drawing closer and making progress. When you read the body of the story it’s hard to believe that such an absurdity made it past the editors and ever saw the light of day. It turns out there are no signs of drawing any closer, not even any contacts at all, but the senior source assumes that in the end there will be a compromise.

This hollow spin marks the weakness and fear of Netanyahu and his eunuch Yariv Levin – their undaunted colleague, Simcha Rothman, is leading the revolution on behalf of the Kohelet Forum, which is funded by American billionaires, so he is totally beholden to libertarian fundamentalism.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Justice Minister Levin are panicked by the fierce public opposition, the mass demonstrations, the steadfast stance of the legal system and the emotional awakening of the business and high tech sectors – so they are handing the press sedatives in order to anesthetize the reaction to the storm. It’s amazing that the only ones who are falling into this trap are President Herzog and the heads of the two largest opposition parties.

For a man who was in the military all his life, Benny Gantz is an inveterate compromiser, a real pacifist. His never ending aspiration for “dialogue,” his naivete and belief in the good intentions of his rivals who have already badly screwed him over once – are a sort of parody.

We’ve gotten used to Gantz, but what is happening to Yair Lapid? He looks as though he is in some form of tailspin. Mistakes such as his vacation in Paris and his absence from the opening protest may have been forgivable on a personal level. But this week we heard strange comments about “natural partners in Likud,” and the very same proposal for a presidential committee that will miraculously solve the most severe crisis ever experienced by Israeli democracy. It has now reached the point of delusion.

Moreover, this same deus ex machina is introduced by President Herzog – who instead of taking a clear position like other public figures of stature – announced that “he has heard voices from both sides,” took an active role in the efforts to compromise, and in doing so allowed himself to be recruited in the service of the thugs and attackers.

This is the time and place to once again remind these three gentlemen and the rest of the dreamers: No symmetry exists, there are not two sides. We are not in a soccer game and not a debate club. We are doing business with barbarians who under the auspices of a temporary microscopic majority – 30,000 votes between the two blocs – and intoxication with power have decided to destroy the house with all its inhabitants.

Any large and complicated system needs correcting and tuning, and is not immune from criticism. But certainly such a process cannot be set in motion with a gun to your head, when the two mafia chiefs who have suddenly discovered their burning interest in “fixing the system” are Netanyahu – who is standing trial – and his serial offender friend Arye Dery. No dialogue, no compromises and no agreements can exist with such people – only war, until victory.