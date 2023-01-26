For Israel's TV News, What Is the Price of Survival?

A virtual “poster” was circulated in social media this week on behalf of Reshet 13, expressing support for Kan, the Israel Broadcasting Corporation, and its employees, comparing them to those of the late Channel 10, which was merged with Reshet after a short, embattled life.

The poster picture is from the channel workers’ demonstration in 2014, when it faced clear and immediate closure. (The Second Authority for Television and Radio threatened almost every year to discontinue it.) Then too the prime minister was Benjamin Netanyahu, who was also communications minister for a few months. Then too he was bothered by a strong, independent media and Channel 10’s future even became an issue in the 2015 election.

The rest you know. Channel 10 succeeded against all expectations to stay alive, and even preceded its former Channel 22 colleagues in obtaining a long-term broadcasting license. But the joy was short-lived, and a little while after Channel 22 split into Keshet 12 and Reshet 13, it became clear that Channel 10’s days were numbered. In fact, it had always been known. There is no economic feasibility for three commercial channels in Israel.

Less than a year after Channel 22 split up, Reshet and Channel 10 announced they were negotiating about a merger, which was completed at the beginning of 2019. The main asset Channel 10 brought to the merger was its news company, which for years was seen – rightly, most of the time – as biting, hungry and braver than Channel 22’s more statesmanlike sister. But the merger wasn’t good for it, even if the viewer ratings are sometimes better than they had been.

Still, not all is black. Programs like “The Source” (Ha’makor) still do serious, thorough work, Baruch Kra and Aviad Glickman still cover Netanyahu’s trial professionally and without prejudice, and even Tamar Ish-Shalom’s little gestures, like wearing the Pride brooch or offering best wishes in Arabic to Arab viewers on their holiday indicate social awareness and pluralism that are vital to a professional media agency.

But islands of commendable journalistic work or plain humaneness cannot be enough in the ocean of shallowness that is Sharon Gal’s program, repeated factual lapses, toilet bowl exposés that turn out to be true or not, obsessive persecution of migrants in Europe – especially after parting ways with hard working, professional journalists like Barak Ravid, Akiva Novik, Tali Moreno and others, who spent entire minutes of the edition promoting the channel’s infantile content (“Big Brother,” “Survivor,” etc.).

The struggle of Channel 10’s employees’ didn’t take place so long ago. Most of them are still around and can be asked if that’s what they were fighting for. But beyond that, what happened to Channel 10, which was “saved” by merging with Reshet – and contrary to the wishes of Netanyahu, who acted tirelessly to close it down – should serve as a warning light to Kan 11 and its head, former Channel 10 News CEO Golan Yochpaz.

Not to be shut down isn’t enough, and it’s not a goal worth any price. The corporation must fight for the right – and duty – to continue to provide high-quality content and uncompromising, biting reports. If it means bending its professional spine and twisting the news in order to stay alive, as perhaps framing the incident of the fight between the driver and the protesters in the high-tech employees’ demonstration on Tuesday indicates, perhaps it would be better if it were closed down.