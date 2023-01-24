Zionism as Seen From Outer Space

In an article published in Haaretz the day after the current government was sworn in, Prof. Ze’ev Magen lamented the Zionist left’s loss of their national way, boasting that the right has refilled the cart of Zionism with national values, taking over the reins. He invited the remnants of the left to join the right wing’s campaign over the principles of Zionism (Hebrew Haaretz, December 30). Then, declared Magen ceremoniously, leftists will discover that “people on the right, even people such as Ben-Gvir and Avi Maoz, do not hate Arabs, homosexuals or foreigners.”

If an intergalactic social researcher who had landed in Israel in order to study its social, cultural and political nature encountered Magen’s article as the first written document in his study of the character of Israel’s reality, he would have immediately noticed that the term “Zionism” has a seminal significance in Israeli society. In order to establish what the concrete and daily demonstrations of Zionism are, the learned extraterrestrial researcher would have to embark on a series of empirical studies.

These would have shown him that basically, “Zionism” embodies the striving of the people of Israel to redeem their national homeland, based on a sacred religious text, the Torah, which proves, according to Zionists, that the Jewish people have exclusive ownership of this land. The advancement of the process of redemption involves the oppression and humiliation of the members of another people, who call themselves Palestinian Arabs. According to Zionists, the latter took the Jews’ homeland and are now adamantly refusing to give it back to its rightful owners, even though Arabs have more than 20 countries of their own.

The Ben-Gvir, Avi Maoz and Smotrich types, the learned researcher would conclude, are the authentic representatives of contemporary Zionism in the eyes of most Israelis. Indeed, they don’t hate Arabs as long as they’re not Palestinians. But the Palestinians, who are insisting on obtaining their national and civil rights in the land lying between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean, are objects of sheer hatred in the eyes of Zionists. An indirect result of this animosity is the ongoing honing of an internal destructive mechanism leading to the hatred of the other within Israeli society. Thus, in tandem with a hatred of Palestinians there is no escaping the flourishing of a hatred of the LGBTQ community and of migrants. All this is part of an ethno-nationalist, theological-political conception which views Israel as the ethno-religious nation-state of the Jewish people. The distance between this concept and a theocratic state is much smaller than one might imagine.

If the intergalactic social researcher delved into the historical roots of the Zionist idea, he would find that the Zionism of Avi Maoz and Ze’ev Magen has nothing in common with the Zionism of the state’s founding fathers. He would find, for example that in Herzl’s book “The Jewish State,” there is an adamant casting off of the concept of a Jewish theocracy, with a firm stand taken in favor of a separation of state and religion; he would find that Ze’ev Jabotinsky, in his testimony before the Peel Commission in 1937, had clear reservations about a nation-state concept (“I don’t believe that the constitution of any country should contain special clauses ensuring its ‘national’ character…the mark of a good constitution is the paucity of such clauses”), He would find that David Ben Gurion declared in 1926 that “our ambition is not to rule over others, not to be a dominant nation…our goal is to stand on our own as a nation, no more and no less…all other thoughts undermine our existence in this land.”

If not the founding fathers of its national movement, who are the sources of inspiration for this government of racist Judaism? A possible answer to this puzzle could be found in the words of Berl Katznelson, an intellectual founder of Labor Zionism, spoken at a meeting of the Mapai Party’s council in 1931: “I don’t share the ideas of those who see the fulfilment of Zionism in the form of a new Polish state, only with Arabs in the situation Jews were in and Jews in the role of Poles.”

Even though Magen believes that secular Israeli leftists are “serial emulators of the culture of others,” the truth is that the ultranationalist and racist concepts of members of his camp are the real and blatant expression of an emulation of ethnocentric ultranationalism of all stripes, from the antisemitic Polish republic between the two world wars, a resemblance to which Katznelson was warning about, to the Turkey of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to Viktor Orban’s Hungary or Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

No thanks, Magen. We in the secular left have no interest in joining a Jewish version of a party such as the Endezia party in Poland or United Russia. Actually, on the right wing, including a few sections of the national-religious camp, there are recent signs of an increasing aversion to the Kahanist-Bibi-ist abomination now called, to our shame, the government of Israel. These people on the right may yet join us in order to jointly hoist the banner of the liberal-democratic Zionism of our founding fathers, against those who take the name of Zionism in vain while trampling its existential principles.

Prof. Shumsky is a historian of Zionism and the head of the History Department at the Hebrew University.