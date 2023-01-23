Far-right Religious Zionism Has Deceived Its Voters

The parties of “the full-on right” won power because they promised their voters that a right-wing government would promote settlement in every part of their homeland, restore governability throughout it and eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat to its inhabitants.

And that in addition, yes, it would pass legislation to restrain judicial activism, so the Supreme Court would resume ruling based on the law rather than on the justices’ personal ideological views.

Had these parties announced in advance that justices would also be stripped of the power to decide the fates of politicians like Benjamin Netanyahu and Arye Dery, quite a few people who voted for Likud, and certainly some who voted for Religious Zionism (most of whom did so only for lack of a better option), would not have voted for them, and this “completely right-wing” government would have never been formed.

Forget the ultra-Orthodox parties, who have no qualms about ignoring the Ten Commandments (“Thou shalt not steal”). But what demon drove Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich, who was raised in a house without stain, full of light and modesty, to rush to make a pilgrimage to the house of someone convicted of theft, fraud, breach of trust and deceiving the court and sit in the company of rabbis from Dery’s Shas party who called the Supreme Court justices “a bunch of gentiles”?

Smotrich just sat there silently and didn’t protest this terrible desecration of God’s name. And he thereby tarnished a large, moral community that vehemently opposes his solidarity with a community whose rabbis and leaders legitimize corruption, both personal and public.

Had he risen to the level of a statesman and leader, rather than only to the level of a seasoned political tactician, he and Religious Zionism’s rabbis would have been at the forefront of the battle to carry out Jethro’s advice to Moses in the Bible – “you shall select out of all the people able men who fear God, men of truth, those who hate dishonest gain.”

But instead of being guided by this directive, Smotrich raced to show solidarity with a convicted, money-hungry liar who is certainly no God-fearing man.

We have been shamed and disgraced. Is this religious Zionism? Is this the behavior of a senior minister who views Israel as “the beginning of the blossoming of our redemption”?

Smotrich was joined on that pilgrimage by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, who also didn’t object when Shas’ “sages” let drop another pearl of wisdom, accusing the justices of “raising their hands against the Torah of Moses.”

The Torah, a Torah of truth, permits theft? Fraud? Breach of trust? Tax evasion? Draft-dodging? Is that any way for a Knesset speaker – an official who is supposed to represent Israeli nationhood – to behave?

Quite a few pundits have said or written that the court’s disqualification of Dery’s ministerial appointment would accelerate and intensify Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s legal “revolution.” I can only hope they are wrong.

Many voters, a great many, voted for the parties in the governing coalition because they wanted a Supreme Court where the justices ruled on ideological issues based on the Knesset’s laws rather than their own personal and ideological motivations.

But when it turned out that the coalition also identifies with Dery in the criminal realm, these voters discovered that they had been deceived.

“The argument over the Supreme Court’s powers and the boundaries of its powers must not be allowed to destroy the entire edifice,” Rabbi Benny Lau wrote.

In a situation where there is no law and no judge, where everyone has a tendency to simply do what is right in his own eyes, the lack of governability will spill over into additional fields. Faced with this tangible danger, we cannot sit quietly and do nothing.