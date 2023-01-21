LGBTQ People Are the Final Barrier Preventing Israel's Fall to the Dark Forces

A member of the LGBTQ community serving as speaker of the Knesset. Another in the government. LGBTQ people are leading ad campaigns for major companies. An LGBTQ woman wins the Eurovision Song Contest. LGBTQ women are awarded Israel’s prestigious Sapir Prize for literature. LGBTQ individuals holding senior positions in the army and top posts in academia. By almost every measure, we can conclude that the integration of LGBTQ people, and especially gay men, into positions of power in Israel is a fait accompli. It wasn’t by chance that Alon Hadad, the husband of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (Likud), declared two years ago that “the LGBTQ struggle is over.” The appointment of Ohana to that lofty post undoubtedly bolstered that feeling.

