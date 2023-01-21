Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Opinion |

LGBTQ People Are the Final Barrier Preventing Israel's Fall to the Dark Forces

It seemed that Israel's LGBTQ community could rest on its laurels. But the renewed assault on it by the Orthodox-nationalist right signals that the battle transcends protecting the rights of any single group

Ofri Ilany
Ofri Ilany
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Ofri Ilany
Ofri Ilany

A member of the LGBTQ community serving as speaker of the Knesset. Another in the government. LGBTQ people are leading ad campaigns for major companies. An LGBTQ woman wins the Eurovision Song Contest. LGBTQ women are awarded Israel’s prestigious Sapir Prize for literature. LGBTQ individuals holding senior positions in the army and top posts in academia. By almost every measure, we can conclude that the integration of LGBTQ people, and especially gay men, into positions of power in Israel is a fait accompli. It wasn’t by chance that Alon Hadad, the husband of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (Likud), declared two years ago that “the LGBTQ struggle is over.” The appointment of Ohana to that lofty post undoubtedly bolstered that feeling.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

NOW: 40% OFF
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics