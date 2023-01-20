Israel Will Be a Sane Country Only When We Go for Broke

Without the full participation of Israel’s Arab citizens, the sane and moderate left doesn’t stand a chance of having freedom and equality. Fewer Israelis are willing to fight for these principles than oppose them, and Israeli Arabs could shift the balance of power.

When the day comes that they don’t report to work in the country’s hospitals, garages and building sites, you’ll understand this. Without the participation of Israeli Arabs, our pathetic democracy won’t survive; under noble, lyrical names it will become a dictatorship. First, they’ll call it a “Jewish and democratic state,” then a “Jewish state” and, finally, just a dictatorship.

The responses to calls for Jewish-Arab partnership will be predictable: “A knife in the back” will be the least of them. The religious ultra-nationalists, aware of the power of the Arabs, will want to leave them out of the picture and will be sure to warn against civil war using the Hebrew term milhemet ahim, whose literal meaning is “war of brothers.” When the Arabs join the protest they will be transformed from “citizens” to “enemies” – and us to “traitors.”

It’s easy to guess how the religious ultra-nationalists will react, but what about moderate and decent Zionist leftists? Will they show the same tolerance toward a demonstration of 100,000 kaffiyehs in Jaffa or Haifa as they do toward a protest of 100,000 shtreimels in Bnei Brak or Jerusalem? Will moderate and decent Zionist leftists, who talk a lot about “equality” and “rights,” be ready for full partnership?

Open gallery view A protester holds a Palestinian flag in Tel Aviv, Israel, at a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government, on January 7, 2023. Credit: Tsafrir Abayov /AP

Their record so far isn’t great. They didn’t learn Arabic, get to know their culture, establish joint political parties. Can they free themselves of 75 years of brainwashing about Jewish cultural and religious supremacy? Maybe they are really fighting to preserve the occupying, corrupt, Jewish and democratic government that is repulsive yet also as comfortable as an old slipper? Perhaps, despite their bombast and lofty words, they believe in Ehud Barak’s vision of “We are here, and they are there”? We are the Jews, and they are the Israeli Arabs. Let them shut themselves up in their “villages,” and we in our stranglehold around them.

We need them. Without them, we won’t be able to stop the terror attack on the state by religious criminals and ultra-nationalists. But a Jewish-Arab alliance does not depend on the Jews alone. If the Arabs were to rid themselves of their disputes, their suspicion and their despair, against 18 Haredi lawmakers representing 1.3 million people, they could put up 24 Knesset members representing 2 million people. (Isn’t that a little too many? Asking for a friend). It’s hard to believe they could, but could the Zionist left? Could it tolerate 24 Arabs in its parliament? It already has no choice but to be the Arabs’ partner. Not like a landlord helping a tenant, but like co-owners sharing in all the decisions, from school curriculum to public transportation on Shabbat, and yes, military and security issues, too. Won’t the racist, arrogant gene embedded in Israeli-ness jump out when such a partnership is relevant?

Jewish-Arab partnership won’t suffice. Nothing will change as long as the fiction of a “Jewish and democratic state” persists, ruling over another nation, expropriating its land, abusing its children and letting Jewish criminals and ultra-nationalists to control its life.

Genuine partnership is possible only in a genuine democracy. A genuine democracy is impossible as long as benighted religious leaders and habitual criminals control it. No court, however authoritative and independent, will build such a democracy for us. There will be genuine democracy here only after the war between the Jews ends. And it won’t end as long as the religion of Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Arye Dery becomes the law under whose protection they kill, steal and destroy.

Singer Chava Alberstein can forever ask, in her interpretation of the Passover song “Had Gadya,” “When will this madness end?” It won’t end until religion and state are separated, and we leave the territories, no less, not approximately. It will be a sane country only when there is equality before the law and separation of powers is preserved. It will be a sane country only when we go for broke, for full democracy, without occupation, without rabbis in politics, without criminals in government. And if not? We’ll meet again in the city square, that is to say, those of us who remain.