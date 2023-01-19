Netanyahu Will Pay the Price for Dery's Sins

For a good quarter century now, Arye Dery has been shaking up Israel’s political and legal systems, as well as the country’s citizens. It started with the Bar-On Hebron affair in 1997 and the investigation into Dery, followed by his conviction on bribery offenses, his jail term, his release and his return to the head of the Shas party and to government, and continued with his most recent conviction a year ago, the false pretense he presented to the judge in the District Court (judicial estoppel), his evasion of a ruling of moral turpitude and the law passed in an expedited process specifically to address his criminal record on the eve of the new government’s formation.

Last night, again, news broadcasts opened with a verdict in his case. Once again, a coalition in Israel less than three weeks old has found itself in dire straits that could escalate into an unprecedented constitutional crisis. And these are only the first 25 years. Dery is in his prime and bursting with energy. He is certainly able to continue tormenting us with illusions, lies, threats and crises, drowning in a sea of tears with the constant expression of a martyr.

“We received the verdict with shock, pain and great sorrow,” a joint statement by all coalition heads read last night, after the High Court judges ordered Dery to death by stoning. My immediate association was with the statement Eitan Haber read outside the Ichilov Hospital, on the night of November 4, 1995: “In astonishment, with great sorrow and deep grief.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu hastened to pay a kind of condolence visit to the house of the disqualified minister. “When my brother is in need, I stand by him.” They really are brothers, these two. One is a serial criminal, the other is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, with several successful evasions from prosecution. They are brothers in their ardent hatred of the justice system, in their thirst for revenge which stirs in them the feelings of being persecuted, victimized and hard done by that both have cultivated with dizzying success for several decades. They are brothers in arms – the very same weapons of the destructive “reforms” being promoted these days in the Knesset. Contrary to the estimates of politicians, the disqualification did not necessarily add “fuel” to the legal coup (or to Netanyahu’s and Levin’s “reforms” attack). Even so, the fuel tank is totally full. Full to the brim. At most, another barrel was added to the stack.

The High Court put Netanyahu and his gang, who sinned by becoming intoxicated by power and arrogance, in their place. The judges stated the obvious: the 400,000 people who voted for Shas did not absolve Dery of all his sins and did not grant him immunity from a moral turpitude charge but simply advanced him and 10 other MKs into the Knesset. That’s all. And if the court charges him with moral turpitude, due to his second conviction, he will also not be qualified to serve as MK.

Members of the Netanyahu choir and fans of the “evil hegemony” and “second Israel” genres, broke into a song of praise for the “only Sepharadic judge,” Yosef Elron, who apparently approved Dery’s ministerial appointment. But Elron did not pave Dery’s path to the government either, instead conditioning it on the ruling of the chairman of the Central Election Commission (Chief Justice Solberg) that Dery was not charged with moral turpitude. It was precisely this charge that Dery tried to avoid with the shameful law named after him, and he knew exactly why. Outside Dery’s house, the mourners wailed against “ten Ashkenazi judges!” who discredited their leader, thus turning Judge Khaled Kabub into a member of the Ashkenazi community for his sins.

Netanyahu will have to fire Dery if he doesn't want to risk the disgrace of the High Court and worldwide condemnation. Today he is scheduled to meet with the U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is due to arrive here soon, too, and prepare the prime minister’s visit to the White House of Joe Biden, not the reckless Donald Trump. The current administration looks askance at the anti-democratic processes underway in Israel. Netanyahu’s conduct in this round of the Dery case will have consequences for the upcoming talks and the reception he will receive in Washington in February-March.

The popular opinion among jurists is that an iron curtain has come down between Dery and the Israeli government. Even if he is appointed as alternate prime minister through an insane process involving the dissolution of the government and its re-establishment – a formula that Netanyahu disapproves of, to say the least – there is no certainty that he will overcome the legal hurdles that await him. Is this the end of the “Minister Dery” era and are we on our way to the “Maran Deri” era, or Baba Arye? This is the easy answer. The sin is Dery’s and the punishment belongs to Netanyahu, who will now be forced to twist and turn between more or much more illusory solutions, and a range of proposals, in an attempt to untie the Gordian Knot.