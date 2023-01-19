The Dirge for Dery

Arye Dery is the greatest hope that failed in Israeli politics, where the competition for failed hope is tough and the list of candidates long. Now, when it should be time to part ways but no parting is in sight, it’s incumbent to ask the old Dery, the one on whom the hope was pinned: Was it all worth it? What did you get out of this long, obstacle-filled road you chose for yourself, which began with such great promise and ended so shamefully?

Granted, Dery didn’t fail his voters. He’s still an electoral, political success story. But none of what he was supposed to have promised materialized. No change, no alternative, certainly no revolution, not even a little upheaval, and he’ll end his way as a crooked, scheming political activist. Is that what you wanted? Is that what you hoped for?

Israel's Jewish Fundamentalists are in Power. Here's What You Should Know

Perhaps those who pinned their hopes on him are to blame. Perhaps he deceived us from the start. But I doubt that very much. In April 1989 Deri was a 30-year old interior minister who left a strong impression on almost anyone who met him, including me.

In an interview to Haaretz he told me then everything the moderate, peace-seeking, justice-wishing secular ear wanted to hear: “Every night during the coalition negotiation I’d come home and explode. The greed, that lust for more and more...the religious parties have learned their lesson. This spectacle will not repeat itself,” said the man who just now coveted and took two major portfolios and the position of deputy prime minister for himself. As though it weren’t enough to be a priority-changing health minister or a revolutionary interior minister.

Today’s Dery has nothing to do with either of those. All he wants is power. “The intifada won’t stop without a peace process,” once said the man who sold his soul to those who don’t believe in any peace process ever with the Palestinians, because he sensed that that was what his voters wanted. Instead of trying to enact change, Dery was swept with the wind.

Many believed in him. He brought tidings of a new eastern spirit and a refreshing religious spirit, the kind we hadn’t known; he was equipped with personal charm, a winning smile and charisma; he smoked a pipe, was a friend of leftists and spoke contemporary Hebrew. We thought he’d be the bridge between Israelis from Arab states and what was then the peace camp, between secular and religious people and between Sephardi and Ashkenazi Jews. Arye who was not yet Machluf. He radiated moderation onto his then party and voters.

In the merry Oslo years, when a delegation of lawmakers left for Europe, half of them members of Knesset and half members of the Palestinian Legislative Council, two Shas MKs joined this exciting peace quest. David Tal and Yitzhak Vaknin together with Marwan Barghouti and Hisham Abdel Razzaq, at the Spanish crown prince’s palace. Maxim Levy bowed to the palace guard, mistaking him for the prince. The laughs we had! Those were the days.

There were also days when Dery seemed as straight as a die. When a senior and influential, but unconnected, media figure asked me to talk to Dery about helping him solve a personal problem in the Population Registry, he refused, explaining that the ministry was scared of the High Court of Justice and that he would not act contrary to the law and regulations. Twenty years later I met him as a released convict considering a run for Jerusalem mayor, still hoping he deserved a second chance, that maybe the charges had been trumped up and certainly he had received too harsh a sentence. Run Arye, run.

Nothing remains. Wrapped in moral turpitude, he now awaits the High Court’s verdict, which will probably be to fire him from the cabinet. He will cling to the alter corner, the Knesset will legislate a law for him, and he’ll spend another few years as a minister in two ministries and as deputy prime minister, with the same greed and lust that made him “explode” at night as a youth.

It could have been so different, and it’s so sad. A few days ago, when we met at a TV studio, he asked me: “How are things? Aging gracefully?”