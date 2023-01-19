Liberal Israelis Can't Make Peace With the Army of Bibistan

What’s doing with governance in the Negev and the Galilee, the battle against the high cost of living and the housing crisis, the diplomatic channel with the moderate Arab countries and our international standing? Well, it’s like this: Education Minister Yoav Kisch is declaring that his ministry’s top priority is to transfer as much money as possible to the ultra-Orthodox. MK Avraham Bezalel of Shas warns that if the Supreme Court justices disqualify Dery, they will be “shooting themselves in the head.”

Israel's Jewish Fundamentalists are in Power. Here's What You Should Know Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Moshe Gafni, chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee, is threatening the mayors who have opposed the funding of Haredi parasitism, that “we’ll settle accounts with them.” Transportation Minister Miri Regev is declaring the cancellation of a bus-only lane and a metro, and her deputy, Uri Makleb, is increasing bus lines for Haredim only. And Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu? He is declaring that “As in the past, we won’t be deterred by the attacks of the left,” and allowing the information minister, whom he appointed, to direct “hasbara” at the domestic audience (a recommended name: Ministry of Truth).

He of course is once again accusing the organizers of the huge demonstrations against him of receiving “foreign funding,” in a week when he asked the High Court of Justice for a postponement of another four months to return $270,000 to his American family, perhaps until he is able to replace the justices there.

The situation is clear. The only question is what should be done, and no less important – what shouldn’t be done. What does my learned friend Dr. Dan Shiftan, an expert on strategy and contemporary history, tend to say, in his non-academic language: “We don’t talk to radicals and barbarians. First we break their necks.” Metaphorically, of course. Fists, ramming attempts, tossing hand grenades and shooting the prime minister in the back are not the province of the liberal-democratic camp. But the principle is important, and it must be repeated and memorized, because this is the usual failure of liberalism, whose entire nature is based on an optimistic belief in rationality, an attempt to achieve a common good and conflict resolution through rapprochement and peaceful means.

But the world is cruel and benighted. It’s cold out there. Fundamentalists aren’t rational. They believe in jihad and coercion. We share no common good with Gafni and Makleb, nor with their submissive slaves Kisch and Regev. There is no point in rapprochement with Arye Dery, and there won’t be peace with Netanyahu. You don’t make peace with someone who has declared war on your very existence. We will fight with all our might and resources. That’s called defensive democracy. It’s an idea with roots in the previous century, after it became clear that democracy can fall into the hands of those who wish to destroy it.

Therefore, now is the time to turn to all those seeking a “broad consensus,” rapprochement, compromise, discussion and symmetry: Leave us alone. You’re exhausting us, and at this point you’re also pathetic. Go and learn from the leaders of the judicial system. From Avi Himi, head of the Israel Bar Association, who was the first to come out full force against the police pogrom. From Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, from her deputy, Gil Limon, from State Prosecutor Amit Aisman.

From all the former attorney generals and state prosecutors (except for the coward Shai Nitzan), who signed a clear and firm manifesto against the plan to destroy the rule of law. These are the men and women of the hour. They have something to lose. It’s always easier to avoid conflict, but that’s what leadership looks like.

Encouraging signs are also being seen in the outgoing and incoming supreme command of the IDF, which is the Israel Defense Forces, and not the army of Bibistan. And the commander of the Tel Aviv District police, Amichai Ashad, made it clear on Shabbat to his subordinates exactly what he thinks of the directives of minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: “We have one interest, to enable this demonstration in any way possible, that’s the main goal. That’s why we have to be very sensitive and very tolerant.”

When masses of Israelis stream to demonstrations, the local government protects its residents, the business sector wakes up, the state education system and academe discover a backbone, and the senior members of the legal and security systems put up a stop sign – Israel won’t be Turkey and Hungary.