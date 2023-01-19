High Court Cannot Be Independent From Politics

After the High Court of Justice disqualified Arye Dery as a cabinet minister, journalist Avishay Ben Haim tweeted, “Do you need additional proof of the ‘second Israel’ theory? Ten out of 11 High Court justices disqualified Dery, thereby stealing the votes of 400,000 Mizrahim. The one Mizrahi justice was the only one who didn’t disqualify him.”

It was just like the court’s ruling on the nation-state law, which proved the “third Israel” theory when 10 out of 11 justices rejected the petitions against it, thereby enshrining the inferior status of a fifth of Israel’s citizens – the Arabs. The one Arab justice was the only one who didn’t reject them.

I asked a lawyer friend how the court would have ruled had the previous government wanted to appoint Dery. This was his answer: “If you believe that the court isn’t biased, then the same way. If you believe the Supreme Court employs its power to influence the government’s identity and character, then they would presumably have interpreted the Basic Law on the Government in a lenient fashion and said it doesn’t apply in the case of a suspended sentence. Then there would be no need to get into the question of moral turpitude or, obviously, the question of whether the appointment was extremely unreasonable.”

The question is what we mean when we say the court is “biased.” What does political bias look like? What Ben Haim keeps telling us is that the biased aren’t aware that they’re biased against Mizrahim. But anyone who has trouble spotting their anti-Mizrahi bias may find it easier to spot their shared Zionist bias. Is anyone willing to honestly say that the nation-state law doesn’t undermine the foundational democratic idea that all citizens are equal before the law?

The fact that jurists from across the political spectrum have mobilized against the government’s planned legal overhaul is cited as proof that the plan is dangerous. Maybe. But it’s hard not to at least also consider it in the framework of the war between the branches of government that has erupted. The jurists simply mobilized to protect their own branch, and themselves. The idea that the judiciary has no offensive weapons, and not even any defensive ones, undermines the constitutive motivation behind the separation of powers.

Yet it’s important to understand that from the executive’s standpoint, the overhaul is a counteroffensive, a response to judicial imperialism and activism. Its proponents will admit that a war between the branches of government is going on here, but they’ll say the branch that started it was the judiciary.

Opponents of the overhaul says that changing the Judicial Appointments Committee’s composition would undermine the judiciary’s independence. “The judges will know they have to fall in line with the government’s desires,” former Supreme Court President Dorit Beinisch warned.

But the misleading picture created by her remarks – as if we actually had independent judges, meaning judges free of any political, ethnic or national bias – is no less dangerous. The idea that candidates can actually arrive at the final round for Supreme Court appointments politically unbiased, that they can get through all the filters along the way, all the various types of incubators, without being shaped into a certain mold, is disconnected from reality, a truly constitutive delusion.

Everything is political. There is no independence from politics. And who knows this better than the left, which consistently criticizes the High Court for being “the occupation’s rubber stamp”?

The judiciary is warning against conscious political bias, in which a judge might seek to endear himself to the government in order to be appointed. That’s easy to understand. But it implicitly denies the built-in, unconscious political bias. And as long as we don’t talk about that, and about the way it sorts, promotes, blocks, punishes, goes easy on, appoints, fires and decides what is reasonable and who is extremely unreasonable, we will still be avoiding the root of problems afflicting all of Israel – first, second and third.