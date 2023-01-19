As Arye Dery Amassed Power, His Voters in Israel Got Left Behind

Sometimes 24 years in politics is quite a short time. At least it felt that way Wednesday evening after the High Court of Justice disqualified Arye Dery’s appointment as a minister.

For just about any Israeli over 45, it was March 1999 all over again. Once again Dery was being wrung out by the court (that time it was a bribery conviction). Once again he was holed up in his duplex in Jerusalem’s Har Nof neighborhood. And once again Shas politicians and rabbis were rallying around as hundreds mustered in Hakablan Street below.

The only one missing was the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the party's spiritual leader, but his picture was there on the wall, just over Dery’s head. This was political theater. Or more accurately, political reenactment.

You didn’t have to be a member of Dery's ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, party to recall how the plot unfolded last time. Rabbi Ovadia (who didn't realize that his words were being broadcast on live television) burst out “by law he's innocent!” and banished the reporters from the apartment. Two months later, in an election campaign that Shas fought under the slogan “J’Accuse” (though in Hebrew), the party won an unprecedented 17 Knesset seats, only two less than Likud.

That’s exactly the atmosphere that Shas is trying to recreate this week – a brave Mizrahi freedom fighter persecuted by a heartless secular Ashkenazi legal system. (It didn’t matter that the Jerusalem District Court president who convicted Dery in 1999 was a religious member of the Mizrahi community, Yaakov Zemach.)

But one thing Dery and his cohorts don’t want to reenact is the final episode of the 1999 saga, where Rabbi Ovadia, despite proclaiming Dery “innocent” and despite the politician's electoral record, banished him from the party for over a decade and replaced him as Shas chairman with the colorless – though loyal and untainted – Eli Yishai.

Rabbi Ovadia accepted newly-elected Prime Minister Ehud Barak’s veto on Dery; the rabbi wanted Shas in the Labor government to guarantee funding for the party’s bankrupt school system. He prioritized the movement over the man, even though Dery had been his protégé for 15 years.

Open gallery view Arye Dery holding a Torah scroll before entering Ramle Prison in 2000. Credit: Moshe Milner/GPO

Dery and his diehard supporters wouldn't have it. They couldn’t believe that Shas would ditch its martyr in return for a spot in the governing coalition. They still prefer not to mention this chapter. As far as they’re concerned, the 12 years that passed before an ailing Rabbi Ovadia allowed Dery to return never happened.

Since the rabbi's death in October 2013, Dery has achieved something previously unseen in Haredi politics: a party where the rabbis don’t call the shots.

Outwardly, Shas seems like just another Haredi party, just like Agudat Yisrael and Degel Hatorah, which make up the United Torah Judaism electoral alliance. All Shas officials are men who wear black kippas. But unlike the case with UTJ, many Shas voters aren't ultra-Orthodox, and over the years they've drifted back and forth between Shas and Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud.

Shas has the Torah Sages Council, whose members ostensibly make the big decisions on policy and who decide on the party’s candidates in elections. But for nearly a decade now in Shas, the council is nothing but a rubber stamp for Dery’s wishes.

In Haredi politics, the politicians are shluha d’rabanan – Aramaic for mere messengers of the rabbis. They literally serve at the pleasure of their rabbis, who decide when to move them along to make way for a new generation of messengers.

Dery has broken that rule. As Shas lawmakers have been stressing in every interview in recent days, in the November election, 400,000 Israelis voted “for Dery.” And though they didn’t mean to say it, that means for Dery, not for the rabbis.

Open gallery view Members of Dery's Shas party at a High Court hearing this month on whether he should be allowed into the cabinet. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Rabbi Ovadia made clear back in 1999 that Shas is bigger than Dery. But he’s no longer around and Dery, who boosted Shas’ showing in the last election to 8.25 percent of the vote from 7.17 percent in 2021, has made quite clear that he is Shas. But if that's the case, what does Shas stand for?

Shas is Israel's only successful adati party; it campaigns on an ethnic issue – in this case, the deprivation of Mizrahim, Jews with roots in the wider Middle East.

But while around every other Jewish Israeli has some Mizrahi heritage, less than one in five of Mizrahim actually vote for Shas. The party was founded 40 years ago, first for the Jerusalem municipal elections, with the express aim of ending discrimination against Mizrahi children in the Ashkenazi-dominated Haredi schools.

But despite all of Shas’ electoral success and political power accrued by its legislators and ministers, this discrimination still exists today. In the Ashkenazi-dominated Haredi schools, bright Mizrahi children are subjected to humiliating quotas and their parents are told they don’t confirm to the “spiritual standards.” They could of course send their children to the schools that have been set up by Shas, but these are still considered second-rate in the Haredi community.

The Shasniks love to claim that they've carried out a “revolution,” but this revolution may have taken place at the ballot box. It hasn’t drifted over to the Haredi community in real life, or to Israeli society as a whole.

The Shas revolution has worked well for Dery, and his family, who have won lucrative jobs. He's obviously a source of pride for the minority of Mizrahim who voted for him. But what does Shas even mean besides Dery’s pursuit for power?

In this government he took the two main ministries that Shas received in the coalition agreement, interior and health. No one in the party saw fit to ask why he should run two hefty portfolios and whether Israelis wouldn’t be better off with full-time ministers for the health system and the many important functions of the Interior Ministry.

With Rabbi Ovadia gone, no one is around in Shas to ask whether Dery hasn’t become bigger than the movement. And in a political environment where the nation is being split between those who despise the Supreme Court and those who fear its potential weakening at the government's hands, Dery isn't only Shas. This week he became a figurehead for the assault on the judicial system, just like his oldest political ally, Netanyahu.

The question is no longer whether Dery is bigger than Shas. That has already been answered. The question is whether Netanyahu and Dery are bigger than Israel.