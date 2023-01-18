Netanyahu Is Also Guilty of Lack of Good Faith

Though it may seem weaker than the other charges, one could add absence of good faith to the charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, namely fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu’s pretense of innocence in regard to the regime overhaul being advanced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin makes his absence of good faith very plain. This is so in his claim that this was one of his key election promises – it was not; and when he says that he is not getting involved in Levin’s reforms – he is. And also when Levin is unable to hide the real reason he is only now presenting a legal reform he has been working on for 20 years – the three indictments against Netanyahu.

The absence of good faith is evident from another matter too: Netanyahu made a number of campaign promises – one of the most prominent was a pledge to subsidize preschool for all children up to age three. He posted videos about it, repeated this promise at every opportunity and made a big show of indicating he was going to implement this immediately upon taking office. Well, the government has been sworn in, and as of now he is doing nothing to keep this promise even though it has no political opponents. Why isn’t he following through with it? Because it is a very expensive plan (estimated to cost anywhere from 13-20 billion shekels per year), and that would require preliminary studies of how it would affect the labor market. Not something you can just whip out of a hat. As it should be.

What do you just pull out of a hat? A regime change centered on the total politicization of judicial selection, an override clause by a tiny majority of 61 MKs, the elimination of judicial oversight of Knesset and cabinet decisions and, the icing on the cake – changing the legal advisors in the government ministries from gatekeepers into yes-men.

While he postpones the very clear and explicit campaign promise of subsidized preschool in order to first study the plan in depth, he puts regime change at the top of the government’s priorities, which perfectly illustrates his strategy: unbridled opportunism designed to make the most of the coalition majority for his benefit before the cabinet gets bogged down in conflicts.

If Netanyahu were acting in good faith, he would completely refrain from promoting moves to weaken the justice system as long as he is on trial, and heed the demands of the Supreme Court, which unanimously approved his serving as prime minister but also instructed him to abstain from involvement in judicial appointments. Levin’s reform is much more lethal than the minor demands of the Supreme Court, and the proper thing for Netanyahu to do would be to concentrate on other issues as long as he is still on trial.

There are other important matters he could be focusing on aside from undermining the Israeli justice system, seriously harming civil rights, encouraging corruption and endangering Israel’s standing in the world. Netanyahu may just scoff at the local media, but there is already talk in the international press about the grave danger to Israeli democracy that could result from Levin’s legal coup. The price of this coup could turn out to be much steeper than the cost of subsidizing preschools.

At this stage, Netanyahu is motivated by a need for vengeance against the justice system that had the gall to put him on trial, and is caught in the hands of an extremist bunch that wants to wipe out the justice system for other reasons – to formalize Jewish supremacy in the territories, to empower halakha over the courts, and to promote narrow personal and sectoral interests with zero oversight.

If Netanyahu were acting in good faith, he would have told his coalition partners that he cannot go along with the judicial coup, and that in any case this is not something that can be an instant unilateral move. He could have proposed the establishment of a committee of experts that would examine the matter, hear from all relevant parties and submit its recommendations to the cabinet. The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee is a “fixed” game. Netanyahu has done this dozens of times in the past when he felt there was a controversial issue that required deeper study and an attempt to find the necessary balance. He will do so only if public opposition grows.