Levin’s Overhaul Is Also Terrible for What It Lacks – Solutions to Real Problems

The second upsetting thing about Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s plan to weaken the legal system, after what it contains, is what it lacks. The plan proposes far-reaching constitutional changes whose common denominator is the desire to give politicians total control of the system by removing the checks and balances among the different branches of government that are so vital to a democracy.

But the plan doesn’t offer a single one of the changes that the legal system truly needs. And there are quite a few; I’ve been covering it for years. In this, the current government, just like its predecessors, is working against the public interest.

The main problem with the system that must be addressed is how long criminal and civil cases take. The foot-dragging. Other significant concerns include insufficient transparency about the decision-making processes; the growth in the number of arrests and the failure to employ alternatives to arrest, thereby violating the principles of the Arrests Law; the often flawed handling of victims of sexual assault, who must run a gauntlet of torment to prove their allegations; and the lack of systemic oversight of the prosecution.

The foot-dragging is the worst issue. According to the judiciary’s annual report for 2021, there were 15,103 criminal and civil cases in the district courts and 12,107 in the magistrate’s courts that had been going on for more than four years. The report said that 13 percent of all cases in the district courts take four to five years, while 15 percent last more than five years.

A study of the system’s caseload that was published in 2020 by the Courts Administration’s research department found that the average time a judge spends on an ordinary criminal case in the district courts had tripled within eight years, from 11 hours to 33. But the real numbers are even worse, because the report included cases settled with a plea bargain, sometimes immediately after the indictment was filed – and according to a Justice Ministry report, plea bargains settle roughly 60 percent of cases. These cases lower the average, meaning that a judge spends much more than 33 hours on a case that is actually tried rather than settled through a plea bargain.

Civil cases dragging on undermine Israelis' ability to obtain justice and exercise their rights and in some cases, it reaches absurdity. If one person fails to pay another a few tens of thousands of shekels owed under a contract they signed, the victim may have to file an expensive lawsuit that will last for years in order to collect what he is owed.

Lengthy criminal proceedings cause unnecessary delays of justice to suspects, defendants and their families, as well as wasting public funds. In criminal cases against public figures, lengthy proceedings also harm the public’s right to know whether an elected official – who may be running for reelection during his trial – is innocent or guilty.

The case of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a salient example of the enormous damage caused by drawn-out criminal proceedings. This case is unusual for many reasons, but the length of time for which it has dragged on isn’t unusual at all.

The problem of lengthy legal proceedings has been talked about for years, but no solution is visible on the horizon. One way to shorten them would be to allocate more resources to the system, which is collapsing under the heavy workload. There are too few police investigators to handle the number of complaints filed, too few prosecutors to handle the number of cases prosecuted and, above all, too few judges to handle the number of indictments and lawsuits filed.

Management of the system can also be improved to ensure that timetables are adhered to more scrupulously; minor criminal offenses can be turned into administrative offenses; more attention should be paid to rehabilitation for criminals, many of whom return to crime after completing their sentences; and, of course, more effort should be dedicated to education and public messaging for crime prevention.

It's a pity the Netanyahu government isn’t as interested in the kind of service the justice system gives the citizenry. It’s only concerned with making the system serve it.