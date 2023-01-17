Learning to Censor From Turkey and Egypt

Last month, Turkish director Emin Alper and producer Nadir Operli received a bitter surprise. Right before their prize-winning film “Burning Days” was due to open in Turkish movie theaters, the Culture and Tourism Ministry demanded that they return its funding for the film, with interest. The reason for this demand was that the film depicted a gay relationship and “undermines our national and cultural values.”

The Culture Ministry wasn’t impressed by the plethora of awards the film has won at international festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival. Under a 2019 law, the ministry can strip a film of state support at any stage of production, or even retroactively, after it has already been screened.

‘Corrupt and dangerous’: LISTEN to Benjamin Wittes on Israel’s judicial overhaul Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Two years earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had asserted that “There’s a difference between a political position that gives you power and social or cultural control. We’ve been in power uninterruptedly for 14 years now, praise God, but we still have a social and cultural [control] problem.”

Since then, Erdogan has evidently adopted the approach of Israel’s director of censorship, Miri Regev. As culture minister in 2016, she applied her immortal dictum about the public broadcasting corporation – “what’s the corporation worth if we don’t control it?” – to Israeli culture. After the so-called cultural loyalty law that she sponsored failed to pass, she promised, “No matter what post I hold, this law will pass.”

This legacy has now been passed on to Culture Minister Miki Zohar, whose mission is to apply that Turkish law in Israel. And laws are currently a cheap, readily available commodity.

His current target is a lauded documentary by Idit Avrahami and Noam Sheizaf, “H2: The Occupation Lab.” At first glance, this is a historical film tracing the development of the occupation in Hebron from its naive beginnings, when the term “enlightened occupation” was used in an effort to wrap a snow-white veil over acts of injustice, to the settlers’ brutal takeover of the heart of the city with the army’s help.

In it, former senior officers, including a coordinator of government activities in the territories, a commander of the West Bank, brigade commanders and governors – none of whom can be suspected of leftism – share their experiences, their decisions and the mistakes they made. Effectively, this is a crash course in the occupation – or more accurately, how one shouldn’t occupy.

This film is more relevant than ever given that the out-of-control mutation known as Israel’s current government plans to cause the Palestinian Authority to collapse and then reoccupy the West Bank fully and directly, until it’s annexed. If any single ongoing event has had the most brutal impact on Israeli culture, it’s the one so well described in this film. Now, Zohar is seeking to demonstrate his power to occupy and tame that culture.

He doesn’t need to see the movie. In his new area of expertise, Zohar could learn a thing or two from a better-regulated country, Egypt, where screenwriters are required to submit their scripts to a censorship committee that is affiliated, naturally, with the Culture and Intelligence Ministry. And once approval has been granted, the script cannot be changed. Moreover, a censorship official is involved in the entire production process, and when the film is finished, it must be submitted to another committee that can either grant or deny final approval.

Egyptian law prohibits doing any “harm” to the army, the president, religion or government institutions. The authority to determine what constitutes harm is given to the Cultural and Intelligence Ministry, which also directly controls several television stations. Cultural loyalty is absolute, and it encompasses radio, television, literature and the internet.

Egyptian, Jordanian, Turkish or Iranian artists, directors, authors and journalists no longer need legal orders or oversight by the censors; they already know quite well what has to be done to obtain government funding. In their own countries, they have earned the embarrassing title of “the state’s intellectuals.”

All it will take is one more censored film, one more tiny smear campaign and a deep cut in government funding for unpatriotic works, and then we too will finally have a loyal, obedient national culture.