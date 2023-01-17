Declare a General Strike Now, While It’s Still Possible

Demonstrations are an effective tool if you persist in them, but an even more effective instrument, one that's right under our noses, is the strike.

Nothing would threaten the new government more than a general strike that paralyzes the economy and disrupts the agenda being set from on high through the media and propaganda.

It would also be an opportunity to remind the Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir government how the economy looks when Arab, LGBTQ and female workers strike and when the liberals turn the lights out in Israel’s high-tech offices.

To stage such a strike would require the support of the unions, in particular the main trade-union umbrella organization, the Histadrut labor federation, but the Histadrut has every reason not to support a strike like this, which ostensibly doesn't involve workers’ rights.

But here's an entirely realistic scenario: The “reform” of the justice system is a fait accompli, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is moving ahead with his campaign promise to limit the right to strike by prohibiting them for workers providing essential services.

In response, the Histadrut declares a strike – but it’s too late. The government bombards the media with hateful propaganda against the unions, accuses them of leftism and anarchism and labels the strike as yet another case of preventing the “democratically elected majority” from ruling. The liberal camp is confused. It has long been anti-union and succumbed to the propaganda against them.

In the meantime, the legislation passes easily. Netanyahu addresses the nation, informing its hard-pressed citizens about how excellent the economy is and that they can finally rest assured that there'll be no more annoying teachers’ strikes and no more delays getting health services or flying into and out of Ben-Gurion International Airport.

The results of all this for teachers, nurses and physicians will be nothing short of disastrous. They'll have no way to pressure their government employer when they seek decent conditions in systems that are crumbling.

It’s a slippery slope for all workers, certainly for the disadvantaged. The unions can turn to the High Court of Justice, but it'll now be subordinate to a slim Knesset majority, thanks to the enactment of legislative override.

When the court becomes in effect the servant of the government, the consequences will manifest not only in the trampling of minorities, LGBTQ people and women, but also in the trampling of the most basic democratic rights of all working persons. This is a sufficient reason for the trade unions to support a strike now, before the so-called reforms get off the ground.

An additional reason is the reasonable prospect of discrimination against Arabs, LGBTQ people and women in their places of employment and damage to professional standards in the public systems, such as health and education. Far-right lawmakers Orit Strock and Avi Maoz aim to weaken these systems even more than they were weakened in the previous Netanyahu era.

Trade unions have a lot to lose from the crushing of the justice system under a power-drunk government. They depend on the democratic mechanism and on the right to protest and to strike. In their essence and their purpose they're human rights organizations, and aren't as far as one might think from organizations that have become targets for their leftism. (“Human rights organizations are an existential threat to Israel,” said Smotrich.)

When the unions have a solid pretext for declaring a strike, it changes the rules of the game. A general strike that public-sector workers and the self-employed also join will place the new government in a difficult position.

No matter how much hate propaganda it spreads against the strikers, it won’t be able to continue with its agenda as usual. This is the meaning of a strike – to disrupt the facade of normality, to declare that the situation isn't as usual and to put up a stop sign.