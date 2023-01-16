Israeli Envoys in Washington and New York Should Resign in Protest

As is par for the course with a change of government, the new ministers are currently busy doing away with the ministry directors left behind by the outgoing ministers. Yesterday this tradition was also upheld at the Foreign Ministry, where Director General Alon Ushpiz announced that he would make way for a confidant of Benjamin Netanyahu (who essentially acts as foreign minister), Ronen (“Maoz”) Levy – a former shin Bet man and Netanyahu and former National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat’s special envoy to the Arab countries.

It is not surprising, and often makes sense, that the ministry directors-general are replaced when new ministers take over. What is less clear is why Israeli diplomats, particularly the political appointees among them, and even more specifically, Ambassador Mike Herzog in Washington and Israeli Consul Asaf Zamir in New York, still insist on clinging to their posts and representing this nightmare of a government.

Anyone who has followed Israel’s hasbara (public diplomacy) in recent years, led by the Foreign Ministry, is well-acquainted with the fictional narrative they try to sell to the democratic world – that not only is Israel the only democracy in the Middle East, it is also a liberal democracy. The PR campaigns put women, the LGBT community, minorities, beaches and parties at the forefront, along with, of course – a fictitious outreach for peace. The “state of Tel Aviv,” in other words.

For some reason, these campaigns never feature settlers, annexation, exclusion of women, conversion therapy and the absence of train services on Shabbat. These core values of the incoming government are the complete inverse of the values that most of the diplomats would want to associate with Israel.

Behind the scenes, quietly, over the years, many admit the growing difficulty of representing and explaining Israel to the liberal world. Now some of them also feel that they are approaching a red line beyond which they will no longer be able to do so.

And yet, the chances of a mass protest in their ranks are infinitesimal. Many fear for their livelihoods, with limited other options available to them; others lie to themselves that they can defend democracy “from the inside”; others see themselves as “statesmanlike” civil servants who will serve any government, even ones to which they are severely allergic.

At this point, all of these are just cowardly excuses, given how clear it is that it would be a disgrace to represent and explain this government. A livelihood is very important, I certainly don’t deny that. But sometimes there are more important things.

The political appointees in the Foreign Ministry cannot even claim any of the above excuses. They should already have got up and left, just like former Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German, who was appointed by Yair Lapid, did. As soon as the character of the new coalition became evident, German submitted a letter of resignation stating that she could not in good conscience represent the policies of this government.

No such gestures should be expected from Ron Prosor, the Ambassador to Germany. Or from Gilad Erdan in the UN or from Tzipi Hotovely in Britain. But Zamir and Herzog? Why are they still in their jobs? One is dealing with the tricky problem of moving his family. The other, like his brother in the President’s Residence, is convincing himself that it is all the more important now that he be the person there. That even with Ron Dermer right on his back, only he can do what needs to be done. Both are missing the magnitude of the moment: There are moments in history when the biggest contribution you can make is to hand over the keys.