Only Real Arab-Jewish Partnership Will Ensure Protest Success

An Arab friend, commenting on my stance in favor of Arab citizens attending demonstrations in Jewish towns to protest the coup against our system of government, told me: “Don’t interfere, because the moment the Jews see an Arab, they’ll forget all their quarrels and unite against you. Therefore, for the sake of the democratic struggle’s success, the Arabs must sit on the sidelines and not intervene.”

I brushed off his comments, because a joint Jewish-Arab struggle is a cornerstone of my political and ideological thinking. But, even as I’m in favor of a joint Jewish-Arab struggle, I later wondered whether events on the ground say something about the views of senior figures in the Jewish mainstream ?

Was there even a single senior leader who called for Arabs to attend the demonstrations? Did the organizers of the main demonstration in Tel Aviv on Saturday night even hint that they wanted Arabs to attend the protest? Moreover, was even a single Arab invited to speak at it? Or perhaps they were gripped by panic at the thought that someone might show up carrying a Palestinian flag?

And one more question: Did anyone bother to invite the Arabs to participate in the so-called Balfour protests against Benjamin Netanyahu during his last term as prime minister? The message was: “Arabs, stay away; you’ll spoil it, because we want a pure Jewish struggle.”

Moreover, just a few days ago, the demonstration organized by the left and other groups in Tel Aviv split into two. The breakaway group couldn’t tolerate having Palestinian flags there and also couldn’t bear having the issue of the occupation come up.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid isn’t seeking to keep MKs Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi out of the ranks of the government’s opponents because of their opposition to the previous government, in which he was a senior partner, or because Tibi is a diligent parliamentarian who obtained more seats on Knesset committees for his party. Lapid’s decision was the result of cold calculation – racist, but rational. It stems from the same attitudes as a man who refuses a bandage for his wound because an Arab offered it.

Is Lapid’s anguished insistence that his government didn’t really allocate 53 billion shekels ($15.6 billion) to the Arab community, as if he had been accused of betraying his country, not a sign that he views Arabs as the enemy? I would have expected Lapid to respond to the right’s racist claims that the Arabs are taking over the state’s resources by saying that the Arab community deserves even more money to compensate them for the state’s discriminatory policies, and then add, “but unfortunately, we weren’t able to allocate any more to them.”

What else? The first statement made by the one Arab who was invited to participate in the main demonstration was that “waving Palestinian flags shouldn’t dominate the demonstrations.” If so, why weren’t members of the LGBTQ community asked to set aside their flags? Quite simply, because they are Jews.

Consequently, the message is clear: Dear Arabs, come without any identifying symbols; just be vague figures who will swell our numbers.

I wondered, had I come to the main demonstration Saturday night with a sign calling for stopping the eviction of residents of Masafer Yatta, in the West Bank’s South Hebron Hills, wouldn’t I have been accused of spoiling the protest against the destruction of the legal system? And this is exactly where I thought a major opportunity was missed.

After all, almost everyone who participates in the evictions at Masafer Yatta – if and when they take place, heaven forbid – will, having had their sensibilities dulled, become supporters of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir. This duo will then win even more Knesset seats at the expense of the sterile center, with its scornful slogans about “the purist left.” Yes, the battle against the evictions at Masafer Yatta are at the heart of the battle against the destruction of Israel’s legal system.

And then I asked myself, why did the Balfour protests fail despite the enormous enthusiasm they generated? It’s very simple. The protesters focused on Benjamin Netanyahu and forgot that monsters grow in the garden of the occupation and racism, so the energy was aimed at the effect rather than the causes. What a waste.

That’s why I answered my friend (the one from the start of this op-ed) as follows: If you want the struggle to succeed, the Arabs must be there together with the Jews – not as guests, but as partners in every respect.